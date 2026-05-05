Oil Prices Retreat Slightly Amid Middle East Tensions

Brent crude futures fell but remained near $114 a barrel as the U.S. and Iran clash in the Gulf, impacting the Strait of Hormuz and raising supply disruption fears. Market volatility persists despite U.S. efforts to reopen shipping lanes.

Brent crude futures experienced a slight pullback on Tuesday, yet remained firmly positioned near the US$114 per barrel mark, a direct consequence of escalating hostilities in the Middle East .

The primary driver of market anxiety continues to be the evolving dynamics of the U.S.-Israeli conflict, specifically concerning Iran and its impact on crucial global shipping lanes. Monday witnessed a significant intensification of tensions as both the U.S. and Iran initiated new military actions in the Gulf region, vying for control of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

This struggle manifested in the form of competing maritime blockades, effectively shattering a previously fragile truce and injecting a fresh wave of uncertainty into the energy markets. The price of Brent crude futures decreased by 93 cents, representing a 0.8 percent decline, settling at US$113.51 per barrel. This followed a substantial 5.8 percent increase recorded in the previous trading session on Monday.

Simultaneously, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil experienced a more pronounced drop, falling US$2.16, or 2 percent, to reach US$104.26 per barrel, after having gained 4.4 percent in the session prior. Market analysts are closely monitoring the situation, emphasizing the heightened volatility that currently characterizes the oil market.

Priyanka Sachdeva, a senior market analyst at Phillip Nova, articulated the prevailing sentiment, stating that prices are continuing to fluctuate within a highly volatile range, largely propelled by the ongoing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. While acknowledging a slight easing of prices in recent sessions, she cautioned that this is not indicative of any fundamental improvement in the underlying supply and demand dynamics.

Instead, she attributed the temporary relief to the launch of ‘Project Freedom’ by the U.S., an operation designed to reopen the strait to commercial shipping. The successful transit of the Alliance Fairfax, a U.S.-flagged vehicle carrier, through the strait accompanied by U.S. military escort, provided a glimmer of hope.

Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, highlighted the significance of this event, noting that it demonstrates the possibility of limited safe passage under current conditions and helps to alleviate some of the most severe concerns regarding potential supply disruptions. However, this positive development was quickly overshadowed by Iran’s retaliatory actions.

Iran launched counter-attacks in the Gulf on Monday, directly responding to U.S. efforts to assert control over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway connecting the Gulf to global markets. This strait is responsible for facilitating the transportation of approximately 20 percent of the world’s daily oil and gas supply, making its security paramount to global energy stability.

Reports indicate that several commercial vessels were struck in the area, and a key oil port in the United Arab Emirates was deliberately set ablaze following an Iranian strike, further escalating the crisis. The situation represents the most significant escalation of the conflict since a ceasefire was initially declared four weeks ago. The U.S. Navy’s attempt to secure shipping lanes, spearheaded by President Trump, has dramatically raised the stakes.

Despite the heightened tensions, a cautious optimism emerged following President Trump’s overnight comments suggesting that the conflict might be contained within a timeframe of two to three weeks. However, ING analysts expressed considerable skepticism regarding this optimistic outlook, citing the recent escalation of hostilities and the repeated extensions of projected timelines for resolving the conflict since its inception. The market’s historical experience with similar situations has fostered a sense of distrust in optimistic predictions.

The potential for prolonged disruption to oil supplies remains a significant concern, and the ongoing struggle for control of the Strait of Hormuz continues to exert a powerful influence on global oil prices. The interplay between military actions, diplomatic efforts, and market speculation is creating a complex and unpredictable environment for energy traders and consumers alike. The impact of these events extends beyond the immediate region, with potential ramifications for global economic growth and stability.

The situation demands careful monitoring and a nuanced understanding of the geopolitical forces at play. The vulnerability of critical infrastructure, such as oil ports and shipping lanes, underscores the importance of international cooperation in safeguarding global energy security. The coming days and weeks will be crucial in determining whether a de-escalation of tensions is possible or if the conflict will continue to escalate, further disrupting the global energy landscape





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