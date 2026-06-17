Oil Prices Hover Near Three‑Month Low as US‑Iran Deal Promises Hormuz Reopening

Crude prices steadied just above $79 a barrel on expectations that a US‑Iran interim agreement will lift the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, easing global supply tightness and lowering gasoline costs, while traders assess the durability of the pact and its impact on ship traffic.

Oil prices lingered close to a three‑month trough on Friday as markets priced in the likely effects of a soon‑to‑be‑signed United States‑Iran agreement that would reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude was trading just above $79 per barrel, having lost roughly 15 percent over the previous four days in what has been the longest decline streak of the year. West Texas Intermediate hovered near $76 a barrel. The interim accord, slated for signature on Friday, promises Tehran a suite of financial incentives, most notably the ability to resume immediate oil exports.

Analysts say the market is now weighing how durable the deal will be and how quickly vessel traffic through the Hormuz chokepoint will return to meaningful levels.

"Most traders still expect US naval vessels to escort commercial ships for at least the first few weeks, and mine‑sweeping ships will also be present, which will dampen the flow of traffic," said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president for trading at BOK Financial Securities. "Nevertheless, futures traders are looking ahead and the odds are mounting that oil will start moving again.

" The 14‑point draft memorandum that underpins the agreement outlines a 60‑day negotiation window aimed at a comprehensive settlement that would end hostilities and impose stringent limits on Iran's nuclear programme. Key provisions call for Tehran to guarantee the safe passage of merchant vessels while the United States lifts its own blockades of the waterway. In peacetime, the strait carries roughly one‑fifth of global oil supplies, so even a partial reopening could loosen market tightness.

HSBC's global head of transport and logistics research, Parash Jain, cautioned that the resumption of traffic would be gradual rather than an instantaneous return to pre‑conflict volumes.

"Shipping lines do not want to reroute vessels for two months only to discover they must reroute back again," he told Bloomberg Television. The draft also contains a US commitment to grant waivers for exports of Iranian crude, petrochemicals, and related services such as banking, insurance and transport.

The market's newfound optimism is reflected in Brent's narrowed prompt spread - the price gap between the nearest two futures contracts fell to just 23 cents a barrel in backwardation on Wednesday, a stark contrast to the $9.65 spread seen in early April when supply concerns were at their peak. The broader impact of lower crude prices has begun to ripple through product markets, easing inflationary pressure on consumers.

In the United States, the average retail gasoline price slipped back toward $4 a gallon after having peaked above $4.56 in May. Energy‑cost considerations will be a key backdrop to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Wednesday, where officials are expected to keep interest rates unchanged. Even as expectations of a supply boost rise, US crude inventories continue to draw down sharply.

A trade association estimated that US stockpiles fell by 8.3 million barrels last week, with a sizable depletion at the Cushing, Oklahoma hub. Official inventory figures are due later on Wednesday, which could further shape market sentiment in the days ahead





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