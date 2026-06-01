Oil Prices Fluctuate on Conflicting US-Iran Negotiation Reports and Strait of Hormuz Closure

Oil prices seesawed on Monday amid contradictory statements regarding US-Iran talks and the potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. An initial report from Iran's Tasnim news agency claimed Tehran had halted negotiations over Israel's actions in Lebanon, sparking a surge in crude prices. President Trump later clarified that talks were continuing, causing prices to retreat. The market remains volatile as geopolitical tensions threaten key oil shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb strait.

Oil prices experienced volatility on Monday following conflicting reports about US-Iran negotiations and the status of the Strait of Hormuz. The international benchmark Brent crude initially surged by 7.1% to over $97.50 per barrel after Iran's state news agency Tasnim reported that Iran had halted talks with the United States, citing Israel's military campaign in Lebanon against Hezbollah .

The report suggested that Iran's "Axis of Resistance" might activate proxy forces to close the Bab el-Mandeb strait, a critical chokepoint for oil shipments from the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. However, prices later retreated below $95 per barrel after President Donald Trump stated that negotiations with Iran were still ongoing, contradicting the earlier headlines.

The market reaction underscored the sensitivity of oil prices to geopolitical developments in the Middle East, particularly concerning the security of key maritime routes and the prospect of a diplomatic breakthrough. The confusion stemmed from a series of rapid and contradictory statements. Tasnim had quoted an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, saying Iran continues to engage with the US "with distrust" and that talks would not proceed unless the issues of Lebanon and the broader "resistance front" were addressed.

Meanwhile, Trump took to social media to reassure markets, writing "Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end - It always does!

" His comment followed earlier reports last week that US and Iranian negotiators had reached a tentative agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which had initially caused prices to fall on hopes of increased oil flows. However, that optimism faded after Trump reportedly rejected the deal during a Friday Situation Room meeting, demanding stronger concessions from Iran. The back-and-forth highlights the fragile state of negotiations and the market's struggle to interpret mixed signals from both sides.

Geopolitical tensions have been escalating since the US and Israel began airstrikes against Iran in late February, triggering a cascade of retaliatory actions. Israel's concurrent campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon has displaced thousands and complicated regional diplomacy. Iran has consistently linked any ceasefire or negotiations to a halt in fighting in Lebanon, while the US maintains that its bilateral talks with Iran are separate.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz-through which about 20% of the world's oil passes-has already cut off more than 1 billion barrels of oil since the conflict began, according to The New York Times. Although tanker crossings have slightly increased in recent days, they remain far below the pre-war average of 120 per day.

Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline, with a capacity of 5-7 million barrels per day, provides an alternative outlet to the Red Sea, but oil must then transit the Bab el-Mandeb strait or take the longer route via the Suez Canal and SUMED pipeline to reach Asian markets. The threat of a Bab el-Mandeb closure adds another layer of supply risk, potentially tightening an already strained market.

With negotiations in flux and military actions continuing, oil markets remain in a state of uncertainty, reacting sharply to every new headline





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