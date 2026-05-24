Oil Prices Fall as Trump Comments Spur Deal Hopes, US Blockade Remains

President Trump's comments on the weekend that Washington and Tehran are close to announcing a deal that will allow peace negotiations to resume and reopen the Strait of Hormuz have spurred a decline in oil prices. The international benchmark, crude, fell 4.6% to $98.8 per barrel after closing on Friday above $103. The framework for the deal is ‘subject to finalization’ between the US, Iran, and several other countries, with final aspects and details of the deal to be announced shortly.

Oil prices fell at the start of futures trading on Sunday, spurred by comments from President Trump over the weekend that Washington and Tehran are close to announcing a deal that will allow peace negotiations to resume and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The international benchmark, crude, fell 4.6% to $98.8 per barrel after closing on Friday above $103. The framework for the deal is ‘subject to finalization’ between the US, Iran, and several other countries, with final aspects and details of the deal to be announced shortly. President Trump added that the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz would remain in effect until a concrete agreement had been signed.

Inside Iran, a senior Iranian source told Reuters that if Iran's Supreme National Security Council approved the memorandum, it would be sent to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei for approval. Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said earlier Saturday that Washington and Tehran were in the ‘final stage’ of drafting a ‘memorandum of understanding.

’ However, the state-managed Iranian news agency Tasnim reported Sunday that the deal on the table could still fall apart as the US refuses to bend on key demands from Tehran, including an easing of sanctions on Iranian crude oil sales. Other key issues such as the fate of Tehran’s nuclear program and its stores of enriched, near-weapons grade uranium, would be negotiated at a later date, according to reporting from various media outlets.

Oil tankers sit at anchor offshore in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Saturday, May 2, 2026. (Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA via AP





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Oil Prices President Trump Strait Of Hormuz Peace Negotiations Deal Hopes

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