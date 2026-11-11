Oil Prices Climb as Strait of Hormuz Attacks Continue

Oil prices rise to $91.71 a barrel as shipping attacks in the Strait of Hormuz persist, raising concerns about maritime security amid the Middle East conflict.

Oil prices rose to $91.71 a barrel on Wednesday after a flare‑up in the Strait of Hormuz, where shipping attacks have intensified amid the Russia‑Ukraine crisis. The international benchmark Brent crept 0.2 percent higher, while the US benchmark crude edged 0.1 percent to $86.12 a barrel, according to late‑morning trading data.

Strait Attacks Undermine Market Confidence

The price bump follows a statement from the Iranian army that an oil tanker had struck a mine in the Strait of Hormuz and caught fire. The incident, reported by AFP, highlighted the continued risk to vessels transiting the strategic waterway, which normally carries about one‑fifth of global oil.

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For weeks, Tehran has restricted traffic through the strait, insisting ships use only routes authorised by the Islamic republic. In response, the United States has imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports and is escorting tankers through the strait to circumvent the restrictions.

International Military Involvement

US Central Command, which supervises American military operations in the region, said last month it had helped Gulf countries export 1.5 billion barrels of oil via the strait since the summer. The command also confirmed it was escorting ships through the waterway amid the heightened security situation.

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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had earlier this week reported that three oil tankers had caught fire in the Hormuz. The IRGC added that ships were targeting un‑authorised vessels in the eastern part of the strait.

Impact on Shipping and Global Supply

India's shipping minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, relayed that a Liberia‑flagged tanker carrying Indian seafarers had been struck by a projectile in the Gulf. Four crew members were wounded, including one Indian national who sustained minor injuries and was taken ashore for medical examination.

The attack on the tanker, which may or may not be one of those that the IRGC claimed were hit, underscores the vulnerability of commercial shipping in the area. As the world watches, oil producers and traders are assessing the ripple effects on supply chains and pricing dynamics in a market already strained by geopolitical tensions.

Future Outlook for Oil Markets

Market analysts warn that any further escalation could widen losses in the potentially full‑filled storages. The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical chokepoint for oil transport, and ongoing tensions are likely to keep investors wary, thereby tightening supply and elevating crude prices until a diplomatic resolution is achieved.