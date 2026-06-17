Oil Market Volatility Persists Despite Potential Strait of Hormuz Reopening, Says SLGI Asset Management's Chhad Aul

Chhad Aul, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Multi-Asset Solutions at SLGI Asset Management, discusses the outlook for oil prices, the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy, sector positioning, and the impact of recent mega-cap IPOs on investor portfolios, emphasizing that while a proposed agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz has lowered oil prices, geopolitical risks warrant maintaining energy exposure as a hedge.

Chhad Aul , chief investment officer & head of multi-asset solutions at SLGI Asset Management, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the markets amid geopolitics. A proposed agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz has helped push oil prices lower and eased concerns about a major supply disruption .

However, investors may still want to maintain some exposure to energy as geopolitical risks remain elevated and oil markets adjust to a shifting supply outlook. BNN Bloomberg spoke with Chhad Aul, chief investment officer and head of multi-asset solutions at SLGI Asset Management, about the outlook for oil, expectations for the U.S. Fed, sector positioning and what the latest wave of mega-cap IPOs could mean for investors.

Oil prices have fallen as investors price in the potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and increased supply from Iranian exports. Energy exposure may still serve as an effective portfolio hedge because geopolitical risks and supply disruptions remain possible. The U.S. Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged as policymakers assess mixed signals from inflation and labour market data.

Defensive sectors such as consumer staples, health care and real estate are preferred, while technology and consumer discretionary remain less favoured. Recent mega-cap IPO activity has not yet reached the levels historically associated with major valuation peaks or excessive market froth. Chhad Aul elaborated on the nuances of the proposed agreement, noting that while the deal's positive supply-side implications appear largely priced into the market, significant execution risks persist.

The process of reopening the strategic chokepoint and rebuilding trust for safe shipping could take months, and the ease with which the Strait was previously closed underscores a permanent risk premium that should support some energy allocation. He highlighted that even if the deal holds and supply increases beyond pre-crisis levels, the need for major consuming nations to replenish drained strategic reserves will absorb a portion of the excess supply, tempering price declines.

Consequently, he advocates for retaining, and potentially adding to, energy positions as a hedge against potential flare-ups. Regarding the Federal Reserve, Aul expects a prolonged pause in interest rate hikes as officials scrutinize contradictory economic data. This monetary policy stance favors defensive equity sectors that offer stability and yield in a slower-growth environment, such as consumer staples, healthcare, and real estate.

In contrast, rate-sensitive growth sectors like technology and consumer discretionary may face headwinds. On the capital markets front, Aul suggested that the current wave of mega-cap initial public offerings does not signal an imminent market top or irrational exuberance, as valuations and conditions differ from historical peaks. He framed the environment as one requiring cautious optimism, with oil market volatility and geopolitical uncertainty serving as key variables for portfolio construction.

The interview underscores a central thesis: while near-term catalysts point to softer oil prices, the underlying geopolitical fragility in the Middle East means energy assets retain a critical hedging function. Investors should not interpret the price drop as a signal to exit the sector entirely but rather as an opportunity to adjust exposure strategically.

Aul's balanced view integrates supply dynamics, reserve replenishment cycles, and risk premiums to argue for a measured, rather than reactive, approach to energy within a diversified multi-asset framework. His commentary on sector rotation and IPO cycles further illustrates a pragmatic assessment of market cycles, where defensive positioning and selective opportunities are emphasized amid lingering macro uncertainties





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Oil Prices Strait Of Hormuz Geopolitical Risk Energy Sector U.S. Federal Reserve Interest Rates Investment Strategy Portfolio Hedge SLGI Asset Management Chhad Aul Defensive Sectors Mega-Cap Ipos Iran Nuclear Deal Supply Disruption Market Outlook

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