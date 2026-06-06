Oil Market Defies Doom Predictions as US Exports and China Demand Slump Offset Hormuz Closure

Despite the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz for over three months, creating the worst supply shock in modern history, oil prices have remained below $100 per barrel. This is due to a combination of record U.S. exports, a sharp slowdown in Chinese demand, strategic reserve releases, and alternative routing. However, analysts warn that inventory draws are depleting buffers rapidly, making the market increasingly vulnerable to price spikes if the disruptions persist.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a pivotal oil shipping route, has been in effect for over three months following the escalation of conflict between the United States and Iran.

This event has created the most severe oil supply disruption in modern history, with daily losses exceeding 10 million barrels from the Middle East. Initial fears within the industry were apocalyptic, with some analysts predicting prices could skyrocket to $200 or even $300 per barrel. Contrary to these grim forecasts, crude oil prices have remained subdued, recently trading around $96 per barrel.

This unexpected stability is attributed to a confluence of factors: record-high oil exports from the United States, a dramatic and unforeseen reduction in demand from China-the world's largest importer-and the continued, albeit risky, passage of some tankers through the strait. Furthermore, a pre-existing global surplus in oil inventories and a coordinated release of strategic petroleum reserves by governments worldwide have provided crucial short-term buffers.

As a result, the immediate global economic catastrophe has been averted, but the sustainability of these workarounds is now the central concern, raising critical questions about the future trajectory of oil prices and the potential for renewed volatility. The resilience of the oil market thus far has been surprising.

China's imports dropped by nearly 40% in May compared to the previous year's average, according to data from Vortexa Ltd. This decrease alone compensates for a significant portion-between one-third and one-fifth-of the barrels lost due to the Hormuz closure, effectively acting as a massive demand shock absorber. Concurrently, the United States has assumed the role of the world's primary swing supplier.

Following military action against Iran, U.S. crude and fuel exports in May were more than 2 million barrels per day higher than the average for the entire previous year. This surge in American supply flow has been instrumental in compensating for the lost Middle Eastern volumes.

In addition to the U.S. export boom, Gulf producers have successfully rerouted some shipments via alternative pipelines and export facilities. A limited number of tankers continue to navigate the strait using less transparent methods to evade threats, contributing a steady trickle of supply. Maria Angelicoussis, CEO of the Angelicoussis Group, a major Greek shipping firm, noted that while commodity prices have risen, they have not reached the extreme levels many anticipated, underscoring the market's adaptability over the past three months.

Despite the current reprieve, the underlying dynamics point toward increasing fragility. Global oil inventories are being depleted at an unprecedented rate, with the system drawing down by approximately 70 to 80 million barrels each week. According to Greg Sharenow of PIMCO, this relentless drain on buffers means the market will soon face a severe lack of flexibility. Spare production capacity is dwindling, and the window for strategic reserve releases is narrowing.

This leaves the market acutely vulnerable to any new supply disruption, no matter how small, which could trigger violent price spikes. The legality and ethics of some workarounds, such as the opaque tanker operations through Hormuz, are also under scrutiny and could be curtailed. The central unresolved issues remain: when will the strait fully reopen, and can the combination of U.S. export capacity and sustained Chinese demand weakness persist long enough to prevent a crisis?

The answers will determine whether oil prices remain manageable or climb toward levels that could severely hamstring global economic growth and force a faster diplomatic resolution to the conflict. The next few months will be critical in testing the limits of this newly discovered, but likely temporary, market resilience





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Oil Prices Strait Of Hormuz US Exports China Demand Supply Shock Strategic Reserves Iran Conflict Market Resilience

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