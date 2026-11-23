Oil and gas service firms expect improving market conditions and a more supportive political climate to boost Canadian drilling activity in 2027, but industry leaders warn that labour shortages and rising costs could threaten that momentum.

Canadian oil and gas service companies say improving market conditions and a more supportive political climate should lift drilling activity in 2027, but they warn that labour shortages could put that momentum at risk.

Industry advocacy group Enserva released its annual state of the industry report on Monday, calling for an increase in the number of wells drilled in 2027 compared with this year. The report flags competition for workers as a major challenge. Artificial intelligence data centres and major infrastructure projects are drawing from the same talent pool as the energy sector.

Also read Canada suspends cadet weekend training and competitions until March 2027

Labour Shortages And Rising Costs

Bradley Fedora, president and CEO of Trican Well Service Ltd., said the prospect of hyperinflation in the cost of labour and materials is what scares him most. Thomas Alford, president of completion and production services at Precision Drilling, told reporters at the event that it can take up to eight years to train a competent drill rig staffer.

Advertisement

Alford said the industry has been so unstable in recent years that it has been hard for those workers to get consistent job experience. Gurpreet Lail, Enserva president and CEO, said the sector needs to work hard to attract and keep talent as data centre developments offer big paycheques to tradespeople and perks that have until now been unheard of.

The report comes as Canadian provinces look further afield to fix a shortage of family doctors, and as other sectors also compete for skilled trades. Companies in the story include Precision Drilling, which trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PD, and Trican Well Service Ltd., which trades under TCW. The event was held in Calgary, where Enserva is based and where many Canadian energy service companies operate.

Alberta Proposes New Legislation

In a separate development, Alberta has proposed new natural gas legislation that could allow the province to appoint a provincial authority. The province is also proposing a security deposit and fines of up to 1 million dollars aimed at preventing elector list misuse. Alberta is set to begin a search for a new privacy commissioner after the United Conservative Party denied a contract renewal.

Other business and infrastructure news this week included Highway 407 tolls going up on Jan. 1, with drivers facing higher costs. A cyber attack caused a days-long email outage, Bell MTS confirmed, affecting customers in Manitoba. In Vancouver, police arrested a man in connection with the shattering of a police vehicle window. A Quebec judge suspended a law that removed the mandatory oath to the King, a decision with implications for municipal officials.

Data Centres Compete For Talent

Canadian resident return trips from the United States were up again in September, according to new data. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang continues to be described as the indispensable godfather of AI as the company's chips power data centres worldwide. Those data centres are among the projects competing with the energy sector for electricians, welders and other skilled trades. The Enserva report urges the industry to step up recruitment and retention efforts to avoid a repeat of past labour crunches.

Advertisement

Oilfield service firms are also watching costs for steel, fuel and equipment, which can rise quickly when activity picks up across multiple sectors. Industry leaders say stable job experience is key to building a skilled workforce, but boom-and-bust cycles have made that difficult. Enserva represents companies that provide services to oil and gas drillers, including drilling, completions and production services. The group's annual report is closely watched as a barometer of Canadian energy activity.

Drilling activity in Canada is heavily influenced by global oil prices, pipeline capacity and government policy. The report's authors say a more supportive political climate in Ottawa and the provinces could help offset some uncertainty. Still, the labour shortage remains the top concern for many executives heading into the new year. Fedora said he is worried about hyperinflation in labour and material costs, which could erode margins even as activity rises.

Alford said training a competent rig staffer can take up to eight years, a timeline that makes retention critical. Lail said data centre developments offer big paycheques and perks that have until now been unheard of in the trades. The energy sector must compete on pay, benefits and working conditions to attract and keep talent. The report calls for an increase in wells drilled in 2027 versus this year, though it does not give a specific number.

Companies mentioned include Precision Drilling and Trican Well Service, both publicly traded in Toronto. The Canadian Press contributed to this report.