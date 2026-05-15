OHL defender Luca Blonda officially recognized for saving woman from drowning

Luca Blonda, a 17-year-old Sudbury Wolves player, was playing a walk with his girlfriend near the Pinecrest Tent & Trailer Park when he heard a faint 'help' cry from a woman whom he proceeded to save from drowning.

As a 17-year-old playing defense for the OHL's Sudbury Wolves, Luca Blonda usually focuses on performing heroic deeds for his team on the ice. However, Luca has been officially recognized for heroically saving a woman from drowning after hearing a faint 'help' cry from a woman floating face down in shallow waters near Pinecrest Tent & Trailer Park in Thessalon.

Despite not knowing her identity, he continued performing CPR and promptly called 911, allowing paramedics to take over and save her life. The heroic deed did not faze Luca, who was more grateful for the opportunity to help than impressed by his own actions. He has received the Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner's Citation for Lifesaving from the Sault OPP detachment.

Luca's busy hockey schedule delayed his award until now, as his father, Robert Blonda, is proud of his quick and selfless reaction





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