OHL Championship Series: Kitchener Rangers vs. Barrie Colts - Game 3 Preview, Highlights, and Live Stream

The Kitchener Rangers stand on the brink of a 3-0 sweep against the Barrie Colts in the OHL Championship Series. The Rangers hold a 2-0 series lead and head into Sunday's Game 3 with momentum after a dramatic overtime triumph in Game 2. With a must-win game, Coug Fans can tune in for high-stakes hockey action on TSN2, TSN.ca, and the TSN App. Meanwhile, the Barrie Colts seek to upset the Rangers and force a Game 4. The two teams have been competitive all season long, and the Championship Series promises nothing short of an exciting finish.

The Kitchener Rangers look to tighten their hold on the 3-0 lead in the OHL Championship Series against the Barrie Colts in Game 3 on Sunday.

They hold a 2-0 series advantage following a dramatic overtime victory in Game 2. Alexandra Radisic, the reigning OHL Goaltender of the Year, led the way with 33 saves to help her team to the win. The Rangers' win was fueled by Andonovski's overtime goal, followed by goals from Gabriels Chiarot, Christian Humphreys, and Carson Campbell. The Colts, meanwhile, bounced back from their series opener loss with goals from Emil Hemming, Brad Gardiner, and Cole Beaudoin.

Game 4 of the series takes place on Tuesday, with Coug Fans invited to watch the action at Sadlon Arena





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Kitchener Rangers Barrie Colts OHL Championship Series Matt Andonovski Gabriels Chiarot

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