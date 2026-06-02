OHL Announces 2025-26 All-Star and All-Rookie Teams with Multiple Award Winners

The Ontario Hockey League has revealed its all-star and all-rookie selections for the 2025-26 season, with the Barrie Colts, Brantford Bulldogs, and Kitchener Rangers leading in total representatives. Major award winners including Most Outstanding Player Sam OReilly, Defenceman of the Year Kashawn Aitcheson, and Goaltender of the Year Ryder Fetterolf headline the first all-star team. Rookie of the Year Nikita Klepov earns spots on both the first all-star and first all-rookie teams. Several repeat selections and historical achievements are noted across the three all-star teams and two all-rookie teams.

The Ontario Hockey League ( OHL ) has announced its all-star and all-rookie team selections for the 2025-26 season , as voted on by the league's general managers in a two-stage process.

A total of 12 of the OHL's 20 member teams are represented across the three all-star teams and two all-rookie teams. The Barrie Colts, Brantford Bulldogs, and Kitchener Rangers each lead with five selections, while the Soo Greyhounds follow with four and the Windsor Spitfires with three.

The first all-star team includes major award winners: Sam O'Reilly of the Kitchener Rangers is the centre and Most Outstanding Player, Nathan Aspinall of the Flint Firebirds is the left wing, Nikita Klepov of the Saginaw Spirit is the right wing, Kashawn Aitcheson of the Barrie Colts is a defenceman and Defenceman of the Year, Chase Reid of the Soo Greyhounds is the other defenceman, and Ryder Fetterolf of the Ottawa 67's is the goaltender and Goaltender of the Year. Dave Cameron of the Ottawa 67's, the Coach of the Year, rounds out the first team.

Several players have prior all-star experience: Aitcheson was on the second team in 2024-25, Reid made the first all-rookie team in 2024-25, and Cameron earns his sixth all-star coaching honour, his second on the first team. The second all-star team features centre Cole Beaudoin (Barrie Colts), left wing Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires), right wing Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds), defencemen Adam Jiricek (Brantford Bulldogs) and Cameron Reid (Kitchener Rangers), goaltender Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts), and coach Jussi Ahokas (Kitchener Rangers).

Greentree has been a consistent all-star, having made the first team in 2024-25, the third team in 2023-24, and the first all-rookie team in 2022-23. Cameron Reid earned first all-rookie honours in 2023-24. Ahokas was a first-team all-star coach in 2024-25.

The third all-star team comprises centre Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs), left wing Dylan Edwards (Kitchener Rangers), right wing Jack Pridham (Kitchener Rangers), defencemen Carson Woodall (Windsor Spitfires) and Ben Danford (Brantford Bulldogs), goaltender Carter George (Soo Greyhounds), and coach Jay McKee (Brantford Bulldogs). George has been recognized in each of his three OHL seasons: second all-star team in 2024-25, third all-star team in 2023-24, and first all-rookie team in 2023-24. Danford was on the third team in 2024-25.

O'Brien made the first all-rookie team in 2023-24, and McKee was a third-team all-star coach in 2024-25 and 2021-22. For the all-rookie teams, the first team includes centre Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs), left wing Jaxon Cover (London Knights), right wing Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit) as Rookie of the Year, defencemen Levi Harper (Saginaw Spirit) and Cole Emerton (Barrie Colts), and goaltender Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's).

The second all-rookie team consists of centre Ryerson Edgar (Niagara IceDogs), left wing Noah Laus (Soo Greyhounds), right wing Joe Salandra (Barrie Colts), defencemen Matthew Perreault (Peterborough Petes) and Andrew Robinson (Windsor Spitfires), and goaltender Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs). Fetterolf's presence on both the first all-star team (as Goaltender of the Year) and the first all-rookie team underscores his standout season. Klepov, also on the first all-star team, is the Rookie of the Year, highlighting an exceptional debut campaign.

The selections reflect a competitive season with significant representation from several top-performing teams and numerous players building on previous accolades





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OHL All-Star Teams All-Rookie Teams 2025-26 Season Kashawn Aitcheson Sam Oreilly Ryder Fetterolf Nikita Klepov Barrie Colts Kitchener Rangers Brantford Bulldogs Award Winners

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