Ohio State Suspends SAE Fraternity After Viral Video Shows Men Engulfed in Flames

Ohio State University has placed the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity on interim suspension following a viral video depicting two men catching fire and tackling each other. Police and university officials are investigating the incident which occurred over the weekend.

Ohio State University has placed the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity on interim suspension while authorities investigate a disturbing video that appears to show two panicked men engulfed in flames.

The incident has drawn significant attention from both campus officials and local law enforcement in Columbus. A video shared widely on social media shows one individual with his sweatpants on fire. This person then lunges at a second individual and tackles him to the ground. The second man's clothing also catches fire immediately after the impact.

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Both individuals roll on the ground attempting to remove their burning clothes as several onlookers intervene to help. The chaotic scene suggests a severe accident or altercation resulting in dangerous burns and emergency conditions. University spokesperson Benjamin Johnson confirmed that the institution is aware of this extremely concerning incident. He stated that the individuals in question are receiving medical care at a local hospital.

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The university emphasized its commitment to a safe and healthy environment for all students. Johnson added that Ohio State expects students and student organizations to uphold the university's values. The administration has referred the matter to both university disciplinary boards and Columbus police for a full investigation. Columbus Police Sgt.

Joe Albert said it appears the matter took place on Saturday evening. Police did not receive any calls for service at the location during the initial incident timeframe. This suggests the event may not have been reported directly by witnesses to emergency services at the time.

Police Review Video Circulating Online

However, someone called police on Sunday evening reporting that the video was circulating online. This digital spread prompted authorities to revisit the scene and gather evidence for a more thorough inquiry. Investigators are now reviewing the footage and identifying those involved. Steve Mitchell, CEO of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, issued a statement addressing the breach of conduct.

He said behavior that violates its high standards has no place in its organization. The national fraternity is committed to holding those responsible accountable based on the investigation. Mitchell confirmed that the fraternity is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. They are working closely with university officials and local law enforcement to ensure a comprehensive review.

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Appropriate action will be taken once the facts are fully established. The suspension is interim in nature and will remain in effect pending the outcome of the investigations. Both the university and the fraternity national organization are prioritizing safety and accountability. Community members are urged to avoid sharing further unverified details about the victims.