Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Calls for Abolition of Death Penalty, Citing Lack of Deterrence

Republican Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio has announced his support for abolishing the death penalty, stating that it no longer serves as a deterrent to violent crime. This marks a significant shift for DeWine, who helped write the state's capital punishment law 45 years ago. Despite his stance, legislative repeal seems unlikely due to opposition from Republican leaders.

COLUMBUS, Ohio - In a significant policy reversal, Republican Governor Mike DeWine has publicly advocated for the abolition of the death penalty in Ohio , arguing that it fails to deter violent crime.

The 79-year-old governor, who is term-limited and will leave office in 2026, made the announcement during a news conference, directly contradicting his earlier position as a state legislator who helped craft Ohio's capital punishment statute decades ago. DeWine's stance is rooted in his assessment of federal and state data, which he says indicates that executions do not prevent murders.

"I no longer believe the death penalty is a deterrent to murder," DeWine stated plainly. "I believe Ohio should abolish the death penalty. " This change of heart aligns with DeWine's actions since taking office in 2019. He has consistently postponed scheduled executions, effectively creating an unofficial moratorium on the death penalty in Ohio.

His rationale has often centered on practical hurdles, particularly the state's inability to obtain lethal injection drugs due to pharmaceutical suppliers' refusals to participate. DeWine has pointed to this shortage as a key reason executions cannot proceed, though his underlying philosophy appears to have evolved as well. He has previously expressed skepticism about the moral justification for capital punishment if it does not deter crime, querying its overall value to the justice system.

The practical effect of DeWine's postponements is that Ohio, which has 30 executions scheduled over the next four years according to the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, has not carried out an execution since July 18, 2018. Robert Van Hook was put to death for a 1985 murder, and no further executions are expected during DeWine's tenure.

This de facto halt has occurred despite repeated efforts by some lawmakers to find alternative methods, such as nitrogen gas, or to resolve the drug procurement issue. Former Attorney General Dave Yost, a capital punishment supporter, acknowledged that without federal intervention-which came in the form of a 2025 directive from President Donald Trump to assist states-Ohio's situation was unlikely to change. DeWine's call for abolition, however, faces steep legislative opposition.

Republican House Speaker Matt Huffman has vowed to "vigorously oppose" any repeal effort, a position echoed by other GOP leaders. Given Republican control of the Ohio General Assembly, the prospect of legislative action to repeal the death penalty appears remote in the near term. This dynamic highlights the governor's limited ability to unilaterally end capital punishment; his influence has largely been exercised through the execution scheduling process. The governor's shift mirrors a broader, gradual trend across the United States.

New Hampshire abolished the death penalty in 2019 after lawmakers overrode a gubernatorial veto. Colorado did the same in 2020, and Virginia followed in 2021. In Oregon, Governor Kate Brown commuted all 17 death row sentences in 2022 and ordered the execution chamber dismantled. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has urged his legislature to repeal capital punishment and has refused to sign new execution warrants.

These actions reflect a slow but noticeable move away from the practice among some states, often driven by concerns about deterrence, cost, wrongful convictions, and the morality of state-sanctioned executions. DeWine's personal journey on this issue spans nearly five decades. He entered politics in 1976 and co-authored Ohio's death penalty law after the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily invalidated capital punishment statutes in 1972. The law was passed in 1981, though Ohio did not resume executions until 1999.

Since then, 56 inmates have been executed by lethal injection. Over the years, DeWine's perspective has softened. Early in his governorship, he ordered a review of alternative lethal injection drugs. By 2020, he was publicly stating that lawmakers would need to adopt a different method before any more executions could proceed.

His latest declaration-a full-throated call for abolition-represents the culmination of that evolving thought process, placing him at odds with much of his party's leadership in Ohio while aligning him with a growing bipartisan coalition of death penalty critics nationwide





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Ohio Gov. DeWine calls for abolition of death penalty, reversal from earlier stanceRepublican Governor Mike DeWine announced his support for abolishing the death penalty in Ohio, stating it no longer deters violent crime, a shift from his position 45 years ago. He has postponed executions and extended a moratorium citing pharmaceutical issues. Despite his call, legislative repeal faces opposition from Republican leaders. Ohio's situation aligns with other states moving away from capital punishment.

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