Ohio Congressman Max Miller Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Former Spouse

Max Miller, a two-term congressman up for reelection this fall, alleges that Emily Moreno, her attorney Andrew Zashin, and his law firm have engaged in a defamatory campaign against him by spreading knowingly false information about him to media outlets including The Daily Mail and the New York Post. The action contends that the resulting damage to his reputation undermines his chances of reelection.

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Join HuffPost. COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The bitter divorce between an Ohio congressman and his former wife, the daughter of one of the state’s U.S. senators, has escalated into new legal action. Republican U.S. Rep. Max Miller filed a defamation lawsuit against Emily Moreno, his one-time spouse, on Wednesday in Cleveland, citing ‘the considerable reputational and financial harm’ caused to him by her accusations that he was ‘a violent and abusive husband and father.





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Defamation Lawsuit Max Miller Emily Moreno Andrew Zashin Republican U.S. Rep. Ohio Columbus Cleveland U.S. Congress Congressman Ohio U.S. Senator Divorce Custody Battle Stephanie Grisham White House Press Secretary Abuse Allegations Boiling Water Cuyahoga County Division Of Children And Famil Unsubstantiated Allegations Brian Poindexter Ohio's 7Th Congressional District Customized Marketing Messages Sign Up

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