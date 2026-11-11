Ryann O'Toole wins US$1 million Aon Risk Reward Challenge while pregnant with first child

LPGA veteran Ryann O'Toole has clinched the US$1 million Aon Risk Reward Challenge bonus despite a limited schedule, and is expecting her first child with partner Gina in January.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Ryann O'Toole received her first bundle of joy on Monday: a US$1 million bonus for winning the Aon Risk Reward Challenge on the LPGA Tour.

The season ended in September for O'Toole because she is pregnant with her first child. O'Toole is expecting in January. She played her final event at the FM Championship in August. That gave her enough rounds to qualify for the bonus program.

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O'Toole Earns $1 Million Bonus Despite Early Exit

The Aon Risk Reward Challenge is built around a player's average score on a designated risk-reward hole at each tournament. Those holes are typically par 5s. With two tournaments left in the challenge, no one can catch her. The $1 million bonus should come in handy for the 39-year-old O'Toole.

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She has one career LPGA win. Her most lucrative season was in 2024 when she won just over $629,000. Her career earnings from a 15-year career are $4,706,355. O'Toole improved her ranking in par-5 scoring from 125th on the LPGA in 2025 to 11th this year.

She was helped by a career-best 270.6 average in driving distance. LPGA Commissioner Craig Kessler praised O'Toole's achievement. A year after going back to Q-Series to earn her card, Ryann finished on top while playing a limited schedule, Kessler said. He noted she was navigating her pregnancy and supporting her brother in his recovery from a severe accident.

Commissioner and Aon CEO Praise O'Toole's Resilience

That is really special golf, Kessler said. Anne Corona, Aon's CEO of North America, also praised O'Toole. Corona said O'Toole's performance shows what better decision making looks like. It means understanding the risk, recognizing the opportunity and having the confidence to act when it matters most, Corona said.

Corona said Aon is proud to celebrate O'Toole as the newest Aon Risk Reward Challenge champion. She wished O'Toole and her partner, Gina, all the best as they prepare to welcome their first child. The Associated Press reported in November 2026 that the bonus payout was confirmed. The news came as O'Toole awaits the birth of her first child.

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The challenge rewards consistent excellence on strategically chosen holes across the LPGA season. O'Toole's ability to clinch the title despite a limited schedule underscores the efficiency of her play. Her driving distance and par-5 scoring marked career bests. That demonstrates she made the most of every opportunity when she teed it up.

With the season now behind her and the $1 million secured, O'Toole can focus on her growing family. She and her partner, Gina, are preparing to welcome their first child in January. That milestone adds a personal celebration to her professional achievement. O'Toole's journey back to full LPGA status through Q-Series and her subsequent performance have drawn praise from across the golf world.

Her story blends athletic success with personal joy, making her a standout figure as the LPGA season winds down. The Aon Risk Reward Challenge has become a notable bonus competition on the LPGA Tour. It highlights players who excel on high-stakes holes. O'Toole's victory adds her name to a growing list of champions who have mastered the balance of aggression and caution.

As the LPGA calendar moves toward its final events, O'Toole's lead is insurmountable. Her focus now shifts to the arrival of her child. The $1 million bonus provides both recognition and support for the next chapter of her life.