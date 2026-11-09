Ryann O'Toole wins $1 million Aon Risk Reward Challenge while pregnant with first child

LPGA veteran Ryann O'Toole has won the $1 million Aon Risk Reward Challenge for the 2026 season, a bonus she secured while pregnant with her first child, due in January. The 39-year-old clinched the title with two tournaments remaining.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - LPGA veteran Ryann O'Toole has won the $1 million Aon Risk Reward Challenge, a bonus that arrived Monday while she awaits the birth of her first child.

O'Toole, 39, is pregnant and expecting in January. The LPGA Tour season ended in September for her because of the pregnancy, but her play earlier in the year was enough to secure the season-long bonus program. The Aon Risk Reward Challenge is built around a player's average score on a designated risk-reward hole, typically a par 5, at each tournament. O'Toole played her final event at the FM Championship in August, giving her enough rounds to qualify.

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O'Toole Secures Career Best One Million Dollars

With two tournaments left in the challenge, no other player can catch her. The $1 million bonus is the largest single payday of her career. O'Toole has one career LPGA victory, and her most lucrative season was 2024, when she won just over $629,000. Her career earnings across 15 years on tour total $4,706,355.

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The bonus should come in handy for O'Toole, who returned to Q-Series to earn her card a year ago. LPGA Commissioner Craig Kessler praised her achievement in a statement.

Statistical Improvements Drive LPGA Championship Win

"A year after going back to Q-Series to earn her card, Ryann finished on top while playing a limited schedule, all while navigating her pregnancy and supporting her brother in his recovery from a severe accident," Kessler said. "That's really special golf. " O'Toole's statistical improvement was significant. She raised her ranking in par-5 scoring from 125th on the LPGA in 2025 to 11th this year.

She also posted a career-best 270.6 average in driving distance. Anne Corona, Aon's CEO of North America, credited O'Toole's decision making for the win.

"Ryann's performance shows what better decision making looks like: understanding the risk, recognizing the opportunity and having the confidence to act when it matters most," Corona said. "We are proud to celebrate her as the newest Aon Risk Reward Challenge champion, and we wish Ryann and her partner, Gina, all the best as they prepare to welcome their first child. " O'Toole's win caps a year that included limited tournament play, a return to form and preparation for motherhood.

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Consistent Performance Rewards Aon Risk Reward Strategy

The $1 million prize is awarded for consistent performance on some of the most strategically demanding holes on the LPGA schedule. The challenge rewards players who take on risk and convert it into low scores across the season. O'Toole's average on those designated holes held up even as she stepped away from competition in August. Her final event, the FM Championship, gave her the required number of rounds.

From there, her standing became untouchable with two events remaining on the challenge calendar. The Associated Press reported the award Monday from Daytona Beach, Florida.