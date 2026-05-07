OG Anunoby Leaves Game 2 With Leg Injury as Knicks Take 2-0 Lead Over 76ers

The New York Knicks secure a pivotal victory and a two-game lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals, but the win is overshadowed by a concerning leg injury to star forward OG Anunoby.

The New York Knicks managed to secure a hard-fought victory against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, successfully claiming a two-to-zero lead in the series.

The final score of 108-102 reflected a tightly contested match where the Knicks showcased their defensive prowess and offensive synchronization. However, the triumph was dampened by a worrying development in the closing stages of the contest. Forward OG Anunoby, who had been a dominant force throughout the evening, was forced to exit the court during the final minutes. The incident occurred after an aggressive dunk attempt, which left Anunoby visibly distressed.

He was seen walking off the hardwood gingerly, signaling to the bench that he could no longer continue. This exit came shortly after a crucial jumper from Mikal Bridges pushed the Knicks lead to 103-99 with less than three minutes remaining on the clock, leaving the crowd at Madison Square Garden in a state of anxious uncertainty despite the looming win.

Before his departure, Anunoby had put on a clinic, contributing 24 points, five rebounds, four steals, and a block across 37 minutes of play. His impact on the game went beyond the box score, as his versatility on both ends of the floor proved essential in neutralizing the Philadelphia offense. Throughout the current playoff run, Anunoby has established himself as a cornerstone of the Knicks rotation.

He currently stands as the second-leading scorer for the team, trailing only the prolific Jalen Brunson. More impressively, his efficiency has been remarkable, shooting 64 percent from the field and nearly 60 percent from beyond the arc on almost five attempts per game. This precision from long range has stretched the opposing defense, creating more space for teammates like Karl-Anthony Towns, who contributed a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds along with seven assists.

The chemistry between Towns and Anunoby has become a focal point of the Knicks strategy, making any potential absence of the forward a significant concern for the coaching staff and the fans alike as they push toward the finals. In the post-game press conference, the mood was one of cautious optimism tempered by uncertainty. Head coach Mike Brown was tight-lipped regarding the specifics of the injury, deferring most questions to the team's medical staff and spokespeople.

Brown noted that while it appeared Anunoby was hopping on one leg, he had not yet received a formal diagnosis or update on whether testing was underway. Similarly, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns expressed a desire to wait for official word before speculating on the severity of the situation, with Brunson suggesting they would address the issue once more information became available. For the Knicks, the timing is precarious.

This is not the first time Anunoby has faced health challenges during a deep playoff run. In the 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals against the Indiana Pacers, a left hamstring strain sidelined him for Games 3 through 6. Although he attempted a heroic return for Game 7 at Madison Square Garden, he lasted only five minutes before the injury forced him out again, coinciding with a heartbreaking loss.

Given the high stakes of the current semifinals and the team's current high level of play, losing a player of Anunoby's caliber could drastically alter the trajectory of their championship aspirations. As the series progresses, the New York organization will be hoping that this latest scare is merely a minor setback rather than a season-altering injury that could derail their momentum





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