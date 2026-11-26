Alberta health officials on Thursday praised the coordinated response to the deadly CFB Wainwright fire, which killed five soldiers and injured 38 others. As of Tuesday, 20 soldiers remained in Alberta hospitals, seven in critical condition.

Alberta health officials on Thursday praised the coordinated response to the deadly fire at CFB Wainwright, as 20 soldiers remained in hospitals across the province.

Representatives from Alberta Health Services and Acute Care Alberta spoke to media in Edmonton in the morning. A specialized burn care physician and surgeon also addressed the update. The Oct. 17 fire at the Armed Forces base in eastern Alberta killed five soldiers and injured 38 others. It prompted a code orange, or mass casualty protocol, at hospitals across the province.

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Health Officials Praise Coordinated Response

Acute Care Alberta interim CEO Dr. Sayeh Zielke applauded health workers for their response. An event of this scale tests every part of the health system, and our system held under pressure, Zielke said. Not because of one hospital or one team, but because hundreds of people across Alberta pulled together in the same direction, she added. Zielke referenced the 2025 dismantling of Alberta's single health authority into a four-pillared system.

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When health care was refocused in this province, the goal was simple: A system where every part knows its role and every part works together to do what is best for the patients, she said. On Oct. 17, that is exactly what happened, Zielke said. From paramedics in the field, to the rural hospital teams in Wainwright, air transport crews to specialists in urban hospitals, no one acted as a member of a separate organization.

Instead, everyone acted as one team with one goal: getting every patient the right care in the right place as quickly as possible, she said. Four hospitals received victims: the University of Alberta and Royal Alexandra hospitals in Edmonton, Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary, and Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre. All are located between 200 and 400 kilometres away from Wainwright. As of Tuesday, 20 soldiers were still being cared for in Alberta hospitals.

Burn Recovery Is Long And Challenging Journey

Seven of those were listed in critical condition. Two others were in hospitals in B.C. and Ontario, closer to family. Dr. Josh Wong with the Edmonton Firefighters' Burn Treatment Unit said care for burn patients does not end when they leave the ICU. He described burn recovery as a long and challenging journey.

Wong was among the officials scheduled to speak Thursday. Alberta Health Services' interim CEO also spoke. Three investigations are looking into the incident at CFB Wainwright. The military says a windstorm drove a nearby grassfire onto troops during a training exercise.

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Three Investigations Look Into Grassfire Incident

The fire occurred on Oct. 17 at the base in eastern Alberta. It killed five soldiers and injured 38 others. Emergency crews and military personnel were seen at the Wainwright Health Centre as injured military members were treated after the fire. The Canadian Press photographed the scene on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026.

Officials said the coordinated response involved multiple facilities across the province, as well as multiple departments and disciplines. The update was held at 11 a.m. in Edmonton. This remains a developing news story. More information is expected to come. With files from The Canadian Press.