NTSB says failed steering caused tanker to hit New Orleans cruise ship

Federal investigators say the Atlantic Asphalt tanker's rudder stuck before it struck the American Heritage cruise ship in New Orleans, injuring 32 people. The crash remains under investigation.

Federal safety investigators said a failed steering system on the Atlantic Asphalt tanker left its rudder stuck and sent the ship crashing into a cruise ship docked in New Orleans.

NTSB Preliminary Finding On Crash Cause

The National Transportation Safety Board released the preliminary finding Sunday, offering the first official word on what caused Friday's crash. The tanker struck the American Heritage cruise ship on the Mississippi River, sending passengers, crew and two police officers plunging into the water. Former U.S. Coast Guard officer Andrew Norris said any loss of steering may have contributed to the crash, according to the newest information released about the case.

Also read Tanker Crashes Into River Cruise in New Orleans

NTSB officials said at a briefing in New Orleans that it is still not clear what caused the steering failure. NTSB accident investigator Bart Barnum said it could be many different things and that the matter is being investigated very closely. The tanker is about 520 feet (160 metres) long and had a crew of 19.

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The cruise ship is about 300 feet (91 metres) long and had 140 passengers and 50 crew members on board at the time of the crash. Officials said 32 people were taken to the hospital, including the two police officers thrown into the river when the boat rolled. None of the injuries were critical. As of Sunday, six people remained hospitalized, the city of New Orleans said in a statement.

The steering problem caused the tanker's rudder to remain in a starboard position, to the right, which sent the vessel veering toward the east bank of the river. It hit the cruise ship two minutes after the rudder became stuck, Barnum said. As the tanker approached the river's east bank, the ship's data recorder captured audio sounds consistent with the ship's whistle going off.

Black Box Data Captures Rescue Warnings

The recording also captured warnings and requests for assistance broadcast over the vessel's marine radio, Barnum said. He added that the data included commands to deploy the vessel anchors and emergency ship handling orders. NTSB Member John DeLeeuw urged people with photos or video of the crash to submit them to the agency to help with its investigation. He said the inquiry is expected to result in a preliminary report within 30 days.

DeLeeuw praised the excellent response from federal, state, local and private vessels that helped rescue people immediately after the crash. He said the cruise ship capsized in 22 minutes. Just hours after the crash, the Board of Commissioners of the Port of New Orleans filed a federal lawsuit saying the tanker caused at least US$1 million in damage to its terminal. A judge issued a warrant Friday giving federal officials control of the ship for now.

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The American Heritage river cruise paddleboat was seen on its side after being struck by the Atlantic Asphalt tanker ship in the Mississippi River on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in New Orleans, according to an Associated Press photo by Gerald Herbert. The crash remains under investigation, and officials have not yet determined what specifically caused the steering system to fail.

The NTSB's preliminary report is expected within 30 days and could provide more details about the sequence of events that led to the collision.