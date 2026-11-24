Peel Regional Police Const. Milan Ivkovic testified at the coroner's inquest into the 2020 death of Jamal Francique, saying he fired four shots at the car and offering condolences to the family.

A Peel Regional Police officer who shot and killed a Black man during an attempted arrest in Mississauga, Ont. , nearly seven years ago offered condolences to the man's grieving family Tuesday as he began testifying at a coroner's inquest.

Const. Milan Ivkovic told the inquest into the death of Jamal Francique that if he had a magic wand, none of us would be here today. Francique, 28, was shot on Jan. 7, 2020, as a team of plainclothes officers in unmarked vehicles and on foot tried to arrest him for allegedly breaching the conditions of his bail.

Also read Inquest hears police did not plan to arrest Jamal Francique before fatal shooting

Officer Ivkovic Describes Shooting Incident

The inquest has heard officers planned to arrest Francique before he got to his car that night, but he moved more quickly than expected, and the officer meant to block his car was late. Ivkovic testified Tuesday that he fired four shots at the car after it began accelerating directly toward him. The officer, who was on foot at the time, said he could not see a figure in the car and just shot where a driver would be.

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The car then mounted the curb, narrowly missing him, before it made a sharp turn and crashed into a garage in the townhouse complex, he said. Ivkovic said that based on that manoeuvre, he immediately knew the driver was most likely not OK. Jurors have heard Francique did not receive medical attention until after a police tactical unit arrived and pulled him out of the car about 20 minutes later.

The forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy previously told the inquest the crash did not contribute to Francique's death, which was caused by a gunshot wound to the head. Dr. Ashwyn Rajagopalan said he was surprised Francique survived as long as he did, given the severity of his injury. Ontario's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, has cleared the officers of wrongdoing in Francique's death.

Francique Family Honors Deceased Life

The inquest into the death of Jamal Francique, who was shot by police in Mississauga in 2020, was paused for a day before resuming. Francique's family members, including Kayla Francique, Lashana Francique, Anne Marie White, Latvia Francique and Richelle Reid, have honoured his life. They attended a community barbecue in Brampton, Ont. , on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, that also honoured D'Andre Campbell and other Black men killed by police in 2020.

The inquest continues to hear testimony about the circumstances of the attempted arrest and the shooting. Ivkovic's testimony began Tuesday with his expression of condolences to the family, who have waited nearly seven years for answers about Francique's death. The case is one of several involving Black men killed by police in Canada that have raised concerns about policing and race. The coroner's inquest is examining the events that led to Francique's death and the response that followed.

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Jurors have heard detailed accounts of the arrest operation, including that plainclothes officers in unmarked vehicles and on foot were involved. The officer meant to block Francique's car was late, and he moved more quickly than expected, according to testimony. Ivkovic said he fired four shots at the car as it accelerated toward him on foot. He said he could not see anyone inside and aimed where a driver would be.

Forensic Expert Details Cause Of Death

After the shots, the car mounted the curb and narrowly missed him before turning sharply and crashing into a garage. The forensic pathologist testified that the gunshot wound to the head killed Francique and that the crash did not contribute to his death. He said he was surprised Francique lived as long as he did after being shot. The Special Investigations Unit cleared the officers of wrongdoing.

The inquest continues, with testimony expected from more witnesses about the planning of the arrest and the medical response. Francique's family has attended proceedings and community events honouring his memory. The barbecue in Brampton in August 2020 honoured Francique, Campbell and others killed by police in 2020. The inquest is ongoing and is hearing from officers, experts and family members about the death of Francique, who was 28 when he was shot on Jan. 7, 2020.