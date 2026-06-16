Offer Sheets Remain Rare but Could Target Specific RFAs in 2026 NHL Offseason

An analysis of why offer sheets are uncommon in the NHL salary-cap era, focusing on compensation thresholds and relationship risks, and identifying potential candidates like Bolduc, Bourque, and Dorofeyev for the 2026 offseason.

Offer sheets are no longer the impossible unicorn of offseason NHL transactions. The St. Louis Blues changed that two years ago when they pushed their chips in to snag Dyllan Holloway and Philip Broberg from the Edmonton Oilers.

Nevertheless, offer sheets remain extremely rare in the salary-cap era, and the reasons why are pretty obvious. On the intangible side, they bring risk in that they can damage relationships between GMs. Don't believe me? Ask Brian Burke and Kevin Lowe or Don Waddell and Marc Bergevin about that.

On the tangible side, the thresholds for compensation are pretty restrictive, especially when it comes to poaching top-tier restricted free agents. Here's a quick refresher on the compensation scale for offer sheets in the collective bargaining agreement, courtesy of our partners at The sport favors sprightly legs. The Montreal Canadiens just became the youngest team by average age to reach the Eastern Conference Final in 33 years.

The San Jose Sharks' Macklin Celebrini just exploded for 115 points as a teenager in his sophomore season. In other words: first-round picks are worth a lot these days given what they can become for their teams - on entry-level AAVs for three years to boot. Few if any RFAs are worth the gargantuan offer-sheet compensation required in the top couple tiers.

And if they are, they're unlikely to go unsigned; the Chicago Blackhawks will match any offer for Connor Bedard, for instance. And if you're willing to overpay for them, you'll have to table an AAV so high that it would be crippling on your capslap you with a brutal compensation penalty. The system is designed to deter the theft of elite players. So the highest-end RFAs are not typically the targets for offer sheets.

Which types of players are? A quick refresher of offer sheets in the cap era gives us a hint. Setting aside the obvious idea that it's easiest to target teams in cap trouble, the common threads of the players inking offer sheets, particularly those in the past half decade are: (a) The poaching team valued the player higher than his existing team. Broberg and Holloway, for instance, struggled to earn the Oilers' trust and weren't given large roles.

The Blues were likely confident the Oilers wouldn't agree on the value enough to match those AAVs.the offer sheet, in most of these recent cases because of an opportunity for increased playing time. (c) The player's overall value and developmental standing is still modest enough for an AAV that falls in a not-too-scary compensation threshold. It's mindboggling in hindsight to remember that Holloway and Broberg combined didn't even cost St. Louis a single first-round pick.

With those parameters in mind, here are some realistic offer-sheet candidates to watch in the 2026 NHL offseason. For the reasons outlined above, you won't find the likes of Bedard, Jason Robertson or Leo Carlsson on this list. No one is crazy enough to give up four first-round picks for any of them. Bolduc showed a lot of promise as a two-way player in his rookie campaign with the Blues last season.

He was an exciting offseason addition for the Habs. But he spent most of this season as a bottom-six forward or at least playing bottom-six minutes, averaging only 13:18 of ice time, his goal total slipping from 18 to 12, and he played just 11:23 nightly during Montreal's playoff run.

The Habs have only $10.98 million in cap space, with additional RFAs to re-sign in Kirby Dach, playoff hero Alex Newhook and Arber Xhekaj, and they badly need to devote some money in a push for a No. 2 center, particularly with prospect Michael Hage opting for another year in the NCAA. Bolduc has the blend of (a) established upside, (b) a small role that might make him curious about a better opportunity and (c) a modest 2025-26 campaign that would keep his AAV in the range to make the pick compensation worth it.

The Habs are vulnerable here.to clear space. Bourque, the 2023-24 AHL scoring champion and MVP, went off for 13 goals and 26 points over his final 34 regular-season games. He has shown enough upside to be worth a solid mid-range commitment on a medium-term deal - something Dallas can't presently afford given it has just $10.14 million in cap space, which isn't enough to cover Robertson's next AAV alone.

Can they sell Bourque on a bridge deal knowing it'll cost them a lot on his next deal, a.k.a.

'The Evan Bouchard'? If not, Bourque, 24, could be an offer-sheet target given the ceiling he's teased. The good news for Vegas: Dorofeyev has played so well the past couple seasons that he's worked his way into the higher end of the offer-sheet compensation scal





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NHL Offer Sheets Restricted Free Agents Salary Cap Compensation 2026 Offseason Bolduc Bourque Dorofeyev

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