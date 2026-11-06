Off The Eaten Track Tours Launches Rain-Only Food Tour In Victoria

Victoria business Off The Eaten Track Tours offers a unique November food tour requiring rain, featuring five stops in Chinatown and Old Town for $89 per person.

Off The Eaten Track Tours has introduced a specialized culinary experience in Victoria that strictly requires rainy weather to proceed. Owner Bonnie Todd launched this initiative to encourage local community engagement during November, typically the city's quietest and wettest month. The new Rainy Day Food Tour transforms adverse weather into a unique selling point for downtown exploration.

Rainy Day Food Tour Requirements

The core mechanic of this tour involves a strict weather contingency that overrides standard booking availability. The company checks the weekend forecast every Thursday to determine if the event will take place. If rain is predicted for Saturday, reservations open for sale that same day. If the forecast shows sunshine, the tour is cancelled from the schedule entirely.

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This unique scheduling model ensures participants only commit to the experience when conditions align with the theme. It aims to eliminate the disappointment of wet conditions while providing a structured activity for locals who might otherwise stay indoors. The first possible outing for this series is scheduled for Nov. 7, with additional dates planned for Nov. 14, 21, and 28.

Itinerary And Culinary Highlights

The 2.5-hour walking adventure begins at The Umbrellatorium, where attendees can pick up an umbrella while learning about the history of the rain accessory. From this starting point, the group heads into Chinatown and Old Town neighbourhoods for five distinct food stops. The menu features comfort foods designed to make chilly, wet days more appealing to participants.

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Tickets for the experience are priced at $89 per person, which includes food at all five locations. The tour runs from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., offering a mid-morning window for exploration. Bookings are available through offtheeatentracktours.ca when the weather forecast allows for the event to proceed.

Company Background And Community Impact

Founded in 2012, Off the Eaten Track Tours specializes in small-group culinary walking experiences featuring independently owned businesses in Victoria. Bonnie Todd stated that the concept grew out of a desire to create something specifically for the local community during the quieter months. She noted that November can be a bummer month, so they wanted a fun activity that embraces the wettest time of the year.

This venture represents a strategic bet on local tourism and community resilience against poor weather. For a city where November conditions often keep people indoors, the company aims to prove that a rainy forecast serves as an invitation to explore and discover something new. The tour focuses on supporting local independent businesses while providing a memorable experience for residents.