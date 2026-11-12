York police staff sergeant faces trial in Santa Claus parade dangerous driving case

A high-ranking York Regional Police officer is set for trial next June in Bradford on a dangerous driving charge from last year's Innisfil Santa Claus parade. Laurie Perks, 54, is accused of driving a grey Audi SUV through a pedestrian crosswalk and trail behind a plaza after being blocked from the parade route.

A veteran, high-ranking York Regional Police officer accused of driving through a pedestrian crosswalk at last year's Santa Claus parade in Innisfil, Ont. , is set for trial next June in Bradford.

Laurie Perks, 54, faces a charge of dangerous driving in connection with the annual parade along Innisfil Beach Road. South Simcoe police allege Perks was behind the wheel of a grey Audi SUV that witnesses said hopped the curb and drove through a trail and crosswalk behind a plaza. The incident occurred last November after the vehicle was prevented from driving through the parade route.

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Witnesses told police the Audi left the plaza parking lot along Innisfil Beach Road before travelling through the pedestrian walkway to find a way around the parade. The parade had blocked access to the main road and surrounding streets that afternoon. Police started looking for the mystery driver, releasing several photos and a description of the vehicle seen driving erratically. Days later, it was revealed a senior officer from York Regional Police had been charged.

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Laurie Perks Police Career History

Perks has been a police officer for nearly 30 years and climbed the ranks for more than two decades with York police. She worked for years as a media officer, then as a detective and now as a staff sergeant. About 12 years ago, while working as a supervisor, Perks was the respondent in a workplace harassment complaint.

The investigation found she engaged in name calling and made derogatory comments about one of her female officers whom she suspected had called in sick from work to travel to Jamaica. An investigation into her conduct found Perks went as far as calling Pearson International Airport and Canada Border Services to find out whether the female officer had flown to Jamaica.

Past Misconduct And Previous Charges

Despite learning her suspicions were mistaken, the investigation found Perks provided incorrect information to York Regional Police management claiming the officer had travelled to Jamaica, when in fact she had not. Perks received no formal discipline and was subsequently promoted to staff sergeant. Court records obtained by CTV News revealed Perks was charged two years ago with failing to remain at the scene of a crash in Innisfil. That charge was withdrawn a year later.

The accused is scheduled to return to a Bradford courtroom early in the new year. The allegations against her have not been tested in court.