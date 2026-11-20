The OECD forecasts Canada's GDP growth to strengthen through 2027 despite a recent technical recession. Industry Minister Melanie Joly addresses auto sector tariffs while unemployment rates fluctuate across demographics.

Canada's economy is projected to experience a significant recovery in the coming years, according to a new outlook released by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. The international body confirmed that while the nation recently slipped into a technical recession, Gross Domestic Product growth is set to rebound later this year. This positive forecast extends well into the future, with the OECD explicitly stating that economic activity will continue to strengthen throughout 2026 and 2027. The prediction offers a contrasting perspective to the immediate challenges faced by Canadian industries in the current political climate.

Industry Support Amidst US Trade Tensions

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly and Ontario Premier Doug Ford are scheduled to announce new supports for Canada's auto manufacturing sector. This intervention comes as the domestic automotive industry struggles under the pressure of U.S. President Donald Trump's recent tariff implementations. The measures aim to stabilize a sector that is currently reeling from these external economic pressures. Federal and provincial leaders are coordinating their efforts to mitigate the impact of these trade barriers on Canadian manufacturers.

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The Canada-U.S.-Mexico free trade deal, also known as CUSMA, remains a central point of tension. A new report by an industry group warns that if this agreement breaks down, it would result in more than 100,000 job losses in Canada. The economic fallout would be even more severe for the United States, where job losses would exceed twice that number. In July, Washington announced it would not renew the deal, known as USMCA in the U.S., in its current form, adding urgency to these negotiations.

Labor Market Dynamics and Employment Statistics

Statistics Canada data reveals that Canada's unemployment rate rose by 0.2 per cent in April. During this period, the country lost around 18,000 jobs while more individuals entered the workforce looking for employment. The labor market shifts were not uniform across all demographics. Younger Canadians experienced a more pronounced impact, with the unemployment rate for those aged 15 to 24 rising by half a percentage point to reach 14.3 per cent.

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These employment fluctuations occur alongside broader political shifts within the government. Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that former Conservative MPs who crossed the floor to join the Liberals approached the government rather than being recruited. Carney emphasized that these individuals were attracted to the work his government has been doing, rather than being lured by personal incentives. This political realignment happens as the government navigates complex international trade relationships and domestic economic reforms.

Defense Spending and Sovereignty Priorities

Prime Minister Mark Carney released his new Buy Canadian plan for supplying the military and growing Canada's domestic defense industry on Tuesday. This initiative involves a $6.6-billion investment designed to prioritize the domestic construction of military equipment. The strategy also aims to increase the share of defense contracts awarded to Canadian firms. Over the next decade, this plan is expected to generate up to 125,000 new jobs within the domestic defense sector.

Carney has also articulated Canada's firm stance on international sovereignty issues. He stated that Canada strongly opposes tariffs on countries opposing U.S. annexation of Greenland. The Prime Minister reaffirmed Canada's commitment to Article 5 of NATO, describing it as unwavering. Canada stands firmly with Greenland and Denmark regarding Arctic sovereignty, fully supporting their right to determine Greenland's future. This position comes as U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his desire to seize Greenland for strategic security purposes.

International Security and Regional Stability

Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump are in constant communication regarding these escalating international tensions. The two leaders are expected to meet during the G7 summit in France next month. This meeting will occur as the review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade deal draws closer. The discussions will likely cover not only trade but also broader security concerns affecting North America.

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U.S. President Donald Trump has warned NATO allies of serious consequences if the military alliance does not assist in securing the Strait of Hormuz. This waterway has been blocked by Iran since the start of the ongoing war. Trump argued that beneficiaries of the Strait should contribute to its security. Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand addressed concerns for Canadians in Mexico, where cartel violence has intensified in tourist areas like Puerto Vallarta. More than 26,000 Canadians are registered in Mexico, though no military or consular flights are currently planned for evacuation.