Odyssey 86 DC‑3 Celebrated at KF Centre for Excellence in Kelowna

Four members of the original 1986 flight crew gathered for the premiere of a new documentary and the unveiling of the fully restored Odyssey 86, a DC‑3 that circumnavigated the globe ahead of Expo '86. The event highlighted the aircraft's historic journey, the crew's challenges, and the meticulous restoration that returned the plane to its former glory.

The historic DC‑3 known as Odyssey 86 , which embarked on a globe‑spanning tour in June 1986, was celebrated at a special premiere in Kelowna on June 9, 2026.

The event, held at the KF Centre for Excellence, gathered more than two hundred attendees, including four members of the original flight crew-founder and pilot Barry Lapointe, navigator Bob Blanchard, flight coordinator Doreen Olson and pilot Bill Gillies. The audience watched a newly produced documentary that combined never‑before‑seen film footage, vintage photographs, newspaper clippings and personal memorabilia collected during the aircraft's two‑month journey through 55 cities in 28 countries.

The restored aircraft, now painted in its original livery, stood on display as the centerpiece of the exhibition, allowing visitors to appreciate the remarkable condition of a plane that once crossed oceans and continents with an all‑Canadian crew. Odyssey 86's original mission was to showcase the versatility of the venerable DC‑3 during Expo '86 in Vancouver. At the time, the 50‑year‑old aircraft was owned by KF Aerospace founder Barry Lapointe, who also served as one of the pilots.

The crew - including Blanchard, who handled navigation with limited satellite support, Olson, who coordinated diplomatic clearances for each country, and Gillies, who described the grueling 17‑hour over‑water leg from Hawaii to Samoa as the toughest segment - completed the circumnavigation and returned to Canada on July 30, 1986. Their achievement demonstrated that even with technology that often failed to connect to satellites, skilled aviators could rely on intuition and meticulous preparation to cross vast distances safely.

After the aircraft was stored and fell into disrepair in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Lapointe learned of its existence by chance during a conversation with a fellow aviation enthusiast. Seizing the opportunity, he repurchased the DC‑3 in 2021 and arranged for its transport back to Kelowna. A comprehensive restoration project, conducted in collaboration with Edge Digital Media, returned the plane to its 1986 appearance, preserving original panels, rivets and interior fittings.

At the premiere, Lapointe expressed his pride in the restored aircraft, noting that it looked better than ever and symbolized a tangible link between past and present aviation heritage. The KF Centre for Excellence now houses the Odyssey 86 exhibit, offering the public an immersive experience that honors the daring spirit of the 1986 crew and the enduring legacy of the DC‑3





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