Odell Beckham Jr. Talks to John Harbaugh About Reuniting with New York Giants

New York Giants coach John Harbaugh has been in touch with former star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. multiple times in the past week as they discuss the possibility of reuniting. Beckham, currently a free agent, worked out for the Giants last month and 'looked good,' according to Harbaugh.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants coach John Harbaugh said he has talked to former star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. three or four times over the past week as they remain in touch about reuniting.

But they will 'play it out over the next month and into training camp' before making a decision. Beckham, 33, is currently a free agent. He worked out for the Giants last month and 'looked good,' according to Harbaugh. The Giants' first-round pick in 2014 out of LSU wants to return to New York.

But Harbaugh has emphasized it's a move that has to make sense for both sides.

'Talked to Odell a lot, probably three of four times in the last week, where he's at, where we're at,' Harbaugh said Saturday after a Giants rookie minicamp practice. 'He's in Arizona right now training and spending time with his son. The goal for right now is for him to train and get as ready as he can be. And then we'll see where we're at at that time.

' These comments from Harbaugh came just minutes after he finished watching third-round receiver Malachi Fields run and impress while catching several slants at rookie minicamp. Fields is part of a wide receiver room that includes an injured Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton, along with recently signed Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin III. Whether Beckham fits in is still to be determined. He's trying to come back after sitting out all of last season.

He had just nine catches for 55 yards the previous season with the Miami Dolphins.

'This is the conversations that we've had. We have just such an honest conversation about it. It's got to be right for both parties,' Harbaugh said.

'Odell wants to be the kind of player that can make a difference. I'm pretty sure that he can make a team in the National Football League right now. But can he make a difference and is it something he wants to do and is his body gonna hold up the way he wants it to?

' Beckham broke his leg during his time in New York from 2014-19 and has since twice tore his ACL. But he ran well during his workout with the Giants. Beckham does have previous history with Harbaugh from the 2023 season in Baltimore. They maintain a strong personal relationship.

'All those things are questions that need to get answered for anybody that age,' Harbaugh said. 'Now, you know Odell, he's confident man. He's confident, he's working hard and he believes in himself. So I think we'll just play it out over the next month and into training camp and see where we're at.

' Harbaugh has been feeling out Beckham about the possible return. He would be fighting for a roster spot if he were to be signed. They also could be waiting to see how Nabers (knee) and Slayton (core muscle) progress off surgery this spring and into the summer. Beckham has made it clear about his desire to return to the Giants.

It has a segment of the fan base clamoring for his return. It remains a possibility.

'That sounds great; if that opportunity presents itself, I would love to do that. I would be excited about that,' Beckham said to sports show host Kay Adams in an interview before the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles earlier this year. Beckham seems to be open to serving as a mentor for Nabers. It makes sense considering both are LSU products and Beckham knows the potential pitfalls of New York.

The former lightning-rod receiver was traded from the Giants to the Cleveland Browns even after he was signed to a long-term deal





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Odell Beckham Jr. New York Giants John Harbaugh Reuniting Free Agent Worked Out Looked Good Training Goal Training Camp New York Arizona Son Knee Core Muscle LSU Baltimore Confidence Working Hard Believes In Himself Mentor Pains Of New York Traded From The Giants To The Cleveland Browns

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