The third-annual OddBird market returns to Old Strathcona, supporting LGBTQ2S+ youth via the CHEW Project while showcasing unique handmade goods from regional artists.

The third-annual OddBird craft and fair market returned to the Old Strathcona Performing Arts Centre this weekend, drawing artists and shoppers to a venue dedicated to independent creativity. Founded in 2024 by Edmonton -area artists and craft fair organizers, the event was designed to establish a welcoming vendor community that highlights regional talent.

Nico Humby Drives Unique Artistic Curation

Nico Humby, a multidisciplinary designer and co-founder of the event, explained that OddBird prioritizes Edmonton makers while also welcoming vendors from Calgary, Saskatoon, and parts of British Columbia. He emphasized that the selection process focuses on vibrant, unique crafters producing handmade items that are not typically found at other fairs. This approach ensures a distinct shopping experience for attendees seeking original artwork and goods.

Also read Autazes potash project, Brazil

CHEW Project Receives Ten Percent of Proceeds

Every ticket sold and item purchased contributes directly to a charitable cause, with ten percent of all proceeds from the market going toward the University of Alberta's CHEW Project. The event runs for two consecutive weekends, ensuring sustained financial support for the initiative. This funding mechanism allows shoppers to directly impact local youth welfare through their purchases during the fair.

Supporting LGBTQ2S+ Youth and Adults Under Thirty

The CHEW Project, which stands for Community, Health, Empowerment and Wellness, provides essential services to LGBTQ2S+ youth and adults aged twenty-nine and under. The organization addresses critical societal issues including mental health, poverty, homelessness, substance use, and sexual health. By directing funds to this specific demographic, OddBird ensures its proceeds target the most vulnerable segments of the community.

Advertisement

Nico Humby Advocates for Equity and Opportunity

Nico Humby stated that equity is a core value for the OddBird organization, noting that individuals are given different shares of opportunities in life. The event actively seeks equity-seeking vendors, providing them with a platform to showcase their work alongside established artists. Humby believes that all youth should be granted equal opportunities to thrive, which aligns with the mission of the supported CHEW Project.

Old Strathcona Community Benefits from Annual Event

The return of the OddBird market to the Old Strathcona Performing Arts Centre strengthens the local cultural landscape and supports independent creators. As a relatively new event that launched in 2024, it has quickly become a fixture for those looking to support local art and community health initiatives. Shoppers can expect to find a diverse array of handmade goods while contributing to the well-being of LGBTQ2S+ young adults in Alberta.