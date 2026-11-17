October housing sales fell across Canadian cities including Montreal, Calgary, and Ottawa, signaling a national downturn rather than isolated regional issues affecting only major hubs.

National housing sales figures for October reveal a broad-based decline that contradicts the long-held narrative that only Toronto and Vancouver are experiencing significant market corrections. The Greater Real Estate Market in Canada recorded a national sales drop of 10.6% compared to the same period last year, indicating a widespread cooling of demand across multiple provinces. Major urban centers including Calgary, Ottawa, and Montreal all registered double-digit percentage decreases in transaction volumes. This uniform downturn suggests that economic pressures are affecting buyer behavior well beyond the traditional expensive market exceptions.

October Sales Volume Declines in Major Cities

Greater Toronto Area sales decreased by 7.9% from last October, continuing a pattern of moderate contraction rather than a sharp crash. The Greater Vancouver market experienced a steeper decline of 10.7%, reinforcing its status as a high-sensitivity area for price and volume shifts. Calgary saw a significant drop of 12.8% in sales activity, demonstrating that even western hubs accustomed to energy-driven fluctuations are feeling the impact. The capital city of Ottawa recorded a 10.8% fall, while Montreal experienced the sharpest decline among the major cities at 17.6%. These figures collectively dismantle the idea that housing weakness is confined to a few coastal metropolitan areas.

Also read Canadian Home Sales Edge Up in October Despite Rate Hikes

Diverging Price Trends Across Regions

While transaction volumes have fallen, price movements have not followed a uniform trajectory across all regions, creating a complex picture for investors and homeowners. Calgary's benchmark price remained completely unchanged at $569,300, showing stability despite the drop in sales volume. Montreal's benchmark price actually increased by 1.4% to $591,400, defying the national trend of falling values. Ottawa saw a minor dip of only 1.5%, maintaining relative price integrity. In contrast, Toronto's benchmark is down 4.4% on the year and has fallen 13.7% over a three-year period. Vancouver's benchmark is down 5.2%, reflecting a more sustained correction in the west.

Ontario and Quebec Supply Split Analysis

The national market is characterized by a stark divergence in listing activity between Ontario and Quebec, which is reshaping local market dynamics. Ontario recorded 33,510 new residential listings in October, which is 8.8% fewer than a year ago, while sales dropped by 8.7% to 14,053 units. This reduction in supply is attempting to stabilize the market as demand weakens. Conversely, Quebec added listings, recording 14,864 new entries, a 6.2% increase year over year, while sales fell more sharply at 12.6% to 7,451 units. This divergence means Ontario is tightening the shelf of available homes while Quebec is expanding inventory amidst declining demand.

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Housing Starts and Long-Term Supply

Future supply indicators highlight further contrasts between the two most populous provinces in Canada. Housing starts from January through September 2026 averaged an annual rate of 61,200 in Ontario, a decrease of 5.7% from 2025 levels. Quebec averaged about 60,100 starts, which is an increase of 1.8% from the previous year. Although the total numbers are similar, the population differences create vastly different per capita impacts. Statistics Canada estimates Ontario's population at 16.26 million and Quebec's at 9.07 million as of July 2026. Consequently, Quebec is starting homes at a pace of roughly 6.6 per 1,000 residents, while Ontario is at only 3.8 per 1,000 residents.

National Condo and Rental Development

Nationally, development trends show a significant shift away from condominium construction toward rental housing. Condo starts from January through September totaled 25,719, a substantial decrease of 34.8% from 39,446 in the same months of 2025. This contraction in presale inventory poses risks for lenders who rely on pre-construction financing. In contrast, purpose-built rental starts rose by 8.6% to 90,623 units, indicating a strategic pivot by developers to meet long-term housing needs. This structural change in supply will likely influence market balance and rental rates in the coming years as the resale market continues to adjust to higher financing costs.