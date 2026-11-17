The Canadian Real Estate Association says October home sales rose slightly from September but remained down 10.6 per cent year over year, while the national average sale price slipped 1.6 per cent to $678,584.

OTTAWA - The Canadian Real Estate Association says October home sales crept up slightly from September but were still down more than 10 per cent from a year ago.

Home sales last month totalled 37,827, down 10.6 per cent from October 2025, CREA said in its latest report released Tuesday. On a seasonally adjusted basis, activity edged up 0.3 per cent compared with September. The national average sale price in October ticked down 1.6 per cent from a year ago to $678,584. New listings fell 5.5 per cent to 75,814.

Also read Canadian Home Sales Drop 10.6 Percent Year-Over-Year in October as Prices Edge Up

CREA Chair Garry Bhaura Signals Planning Mode

On a seasonally adjusted basis, however, they were up 0.8 per cent from the month before and outpaced sales activity. CREA chair Garry Bhaura says the numbers signal there has been only a slight slowdown in housing activity from the summer to the fall, even as interest rates rose in late October. With the market moving into its traditionally quieter months, Bhaura said in a statement that now is a great time to shift into planning mode for 2027.

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CREA said there were about 197,000 properties listed for sale on all Canadian MLS systems at the end of October, up slightly from the long-term average of 190,000. It said there were five months of inventory on a national basis at the end of October, up slightly from the summer. The report, first published Nov. 17, 2026, offers a snapshot of a market that continues to cool compared with the brisk pace seen earlier in the year.

Market Supply Keeps Pace With Modest Demand

Sales activity remains well below year-ago levels even as the month-to-month trend edges higher, suggesting buyers and sellers are still adjusting to higher borrowing costs. The modest monthly gain in sales came alongside a small increase in seasonally adjusted new listings, a combination that points to a market where supply is keeping pace with demand. Price growth has also moderated, with the national average slipping on a year-over-year basis, a shift from the sharper increases seen during the pandemic-era boom.

Industry observers will be watching whether the traditionally slower fall and winter months bring further cooling or a stabilization in activity as 2026 draws to a close. One of Montreal's densest neighbourhoods, Park Extension, is separated from the Town of Mount Royal by Boulevard de l'Acadie, as seen on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov - The Canadian Press