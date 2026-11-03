October 2026 Canadian Real Estate Industry Review: Rate Hikes, Project Receiverships, and Political Shifts

An overview of the Canadian real estate sector in October 2026, detailing key personnel moves, the Bank of Canada's interest rate hike to 2.5%, multiple project receiverships in Markham and Ottawa, and political debates on housing affordability in Toronto and British Columbia.

The Canadian real estate and development landscape in October 2026 has been characterized by significant shifts in personnel, regulatory adjustments, and a complex mix of project outcomes ranging from successful financing to insolvency.

In a notable administrative move within the industry, several key professionals have transitioned to new roles or been promoted, including Rav Dhariwal from Wesgroup Properties, Erika Schickedanz from Colliers, Noam Goldfarb from Graywood, Myah Ollek from CBRE Canada, Vincent Chan from RBC, and Kat Rigter from BGO. These personnel changes reflect the ongoing dynamism and competitive nature of the sector, as firms strive to retain top talent and adapt to evolving market conditions.

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Bank of Canada Interest Rate Hike

Beyond staffing, the broader economic environment has exerted considerable pressure on developers and homeowners alike. The Bank of Canada executed a quarter-point interest rate hike, raising the target for the overnight rate to 2.5 percent. This marks the first increase since July 2023 and signals a tightening monetary policy stance. The central bank indicated that further increases may be necessary to combat persistent inflationary pressures.

This decision has rippled through the housing market, forcing many Canadians to dip into long-term savings to cover essential living expenses such as rent and mortgage payments. According to recent surveys, approximately forty percent of Canadians have relied on their long-term savings over the past year to meet these financial obligations, highlighting the growing strain on household budgets. On the development front, a variety of projects have faced divergent fates, illustrating the risks inherent in the current market.

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Millennium Development is advancing its proposal for a twenty-six-storey rental tower with hotel components at 2158-2170 W 1st Avenue, an upgrade from its initial twenty-storey plan submitted in 2024. However, not all projects are proceeding smoothly. The EverHome condo project in Markham, developed by The Sher Corporation, has been placed under receivership despite having pre-sold over one hundred units.

Developments Face Receivership

Similarly, a development site in Markham known as Terra Bona, located at 7115 Yonge Street and 8-14 Grandview Avenue, was sold under receivership. This 0.95-acre parcel had been approved for two residential towers totaling 873 units. In Ottawa, an office building at 495 Richmond Road owned by DOV Capital Corp was also placed under receivership by Addenda Capital on September 17, following allegations that a conversion was commenced without the lender's approval. Conversely, some projects continue to gain momentum.

Sean Homes is promoting its 405 Essa project in Barrie with the promise that owning a condo will cost less than renting. Meanwhile, industrial real estate remains robust, with an industrial park in Ajax leased to major tenants including Amazon and H&M. The shift toward district energy systems is also gaining traction as developers seek to reclaim space typically lost to mechanical equipment, offering a potential solution to the financial challenges facing new builds.

Political and social dimensions of the housing crisis are also coming to the forefront. Ahead of the British Columbia snap election on October 24, four housing-focused groups have formed an unlikely alliance to advocate for policy changes. In Toronto, the mayoral race between incumbent Olivia Chow and former urban planner Brad Bradford has centered heavily on housing affordability. Both candidates acknowledge the severity of the city's housing woes but propose different strategies to address them.

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Political and Social Housing Issues

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation has expressed concern that a softening market might lead to insufficient construction levels, a risk that deputy chief economists have identified as critical. Amidst these macroeconomic and political tensions, there are also signs of creative adaptation in the built environment. Spaces like the Trinity Bellwoods Market are being celebrated for their unique character, featuring original millwork and high plaster ceilings that offer a quality difficult to replicate in new constructions.

These diverse developments underscore the multifaceted challenges and opportunities facing the Canadian real estate sector, as stakeholders navigate a period of significant economic uncertainty and regulatory change.