OCR Investigates University of San Diego for Discriminatory Scholarships

The U.S. Education Department's Office for Civil Rights opens a formal investigation into six University of San Diego scholarships for race-based eligibility violations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The United States Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has initiated a formal investigation into the University of San Diego to determine if the institution violates federal civil rights laws. The inquiry focuses on six specific scholarship programs operated by the university that appear to restrict eligibility based on race, color, or national origin. This action follows a detailed complaint filed by the Equal Protection Project in February 2025, which argued that these financial aid programs discriminate against students who do not meet specific ethnic criteria.

Core Investigative Details and Mechanisms

The Office for Civil Rights is examining whether the University of San Diego promotes or administers financial aid in a manner that excludes applicants based on protected characteristics. The investigation covers six specific scholarships that the complainant alleges set unequal standards of eligibility. These programs allegedly treat similarly situated students differently by favoring individuals based on their racial or ethnic background. Such practices are cited as clear violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and its implementing regulations, which prohibit discrimination in programs receiving federal financial assistance.

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The Office for Civil Rights emphasized that the initiation of an investigation does not constitute evidence of a violation of federal civil rights laws. During the investigative phase, the agency remains neutral and will collect and analyze necessary evidence to reach a determination. The process ensures legal sufficiency in accordance with the Office for Civil Rights Compliance Policy Manual. The opening of a case for formal investigation is the first major step in the compliance process, which typically results in a resolution favorable to equality by removing discriminatory eligibility requirements.

Specific Scholarships and Stakeholder Positions

The Equal Protection Project identified six specific scholarship programs at the University of San Diego that are the subject of the complaint. These include the FUSO Alumni Network Scholarship, which indicates a preference for Filipino applicants, and the Comité México Scholarship, which limits eligibility to those with Mexican or Mexican-American heritage. Other targeted programs include the Black Alumni Network Scholarship, which indicates a preference for African-American applicants, and the Latino Alumni Network Scholarship, which indicates a preference for Latino or Latina applicants.

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Two additional endowed scholarships are under scrutiny for their eligibility criteria. The Augusto Boal Endowed Scholarship indicates a preference for students of color, while the Gwendolyn Brooks Endowed Scholarship for the Study of Humanities limits eligibility to students of color. The complainant argues that these programs violate Title VI by illegally excluding students based on their race, color, and national origin. The University of San Diego offers various other scholarships based on merit and financial need, but these six programs are singled out for their specific racial or ethnic restrictions.

Legal Arguments and Wider Context

The complaint asserts that justifying exclusive scholarships as a means to achieve diversity is not legally valid under current interpretations of federal law. The Equal Protection Project stated that regardless of the university's reasons for offering these programs, they constitute blanket discrimination. The argument emphasizes that it does not matter if the recipient of federal funding discriminates to advance a benign intention or motivation. The use of racial or ethnicity-based requirements for these scholarships is described as presumptively invalid.

The Office for Civil Rights reiterated its stance in a Civil Rights Guidance Letter dated February 14, 2025. The guidance states that discrimination on the basis of race, color, or national origin is illegal under any banner. The complainant noted that the racial and ethnic requirements in the University of San Diego's scholarship programs violate state and federal civil rights statutes. This legal stance aligns with the broader efforts of the Equal Protection Project, which has challenged nearly 900 discriminatory programs and scholarships at more than 300 colleges and universities.

Real-World Impact and Procedural Next Steps

The investigation has significant implications for the University of San Diego and its financial aid structure. If the Office for Civil Rights finds evidence of discrimination, the university may be required to remove the discriminatory eligibility criteria from the affected scholarship programs. This change would ensure that all students are evaluated based on merit and need rather than race or ethnic background. The resolution would likely result in the removal of discriminatory eligibility standards, aligning the university's practices with federal civil rights requirements.

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This case is part of a broader trend in federal enforcement of civil rights laws in higher education. Fourteen such investigations have been opened during 2026, including this one against the private University of San Diego. The Equal Protection Project has successfully filed complaints with multiple federal agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Justice, and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Over 50 federal investigations have been opened as a result of their complaints, indicating a sustained effort to address discriminatory practices in educational institutions across the country.