Deep-sea monitoring reveals unprecedented warming off the B.C. coast, with temperatures reaching 2.5 C above average. This article explores the impact of El Niño on marine ecosystems and fisheries.

Scientists monitoring the ocean floor off the coast of British Columbia are observing a significant and accelerating warming trend. New data from Ocean Networks Canada reveals that water temperatures at substantial depths have reached levels far exceeding historical norms. This deep-water warming coincides with the developing El Niño climate pattern, raising urgent questions about its potential impact on marine life along the region's shores.

Unprecedented Deep-Water Temperature Spikes

Measurements indicate that water temperatures at certain deep-sea monitoring locations are running as much as 2.5 C above historical averages. The most extreme reading occurred on November 8 at the Barkley Canyon Upper Slope site. Instruments recorded a temperature of 8.21 C at a depth of 400 metres. This figure represents the warmest measurement recorded at this site since monitoring began in 2009. It surpasses the previous record, set in 2019, by nearly a full degree.

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The warming phenomenon is not limited to a single location. The Clayoquot Slope monitoring site, located more than 1,200 metres beneath the surface, is also experiencing temperatures well above normal. Researchers have been tracking these unusually warm seasonal conditions at several offshore locations since late summer. The only major exception is the observatory's deepest site, the Cascadia Basin at approximately 2,650 metres. At this depth, temperatures remain within their typical range.

El Niño Mechanism and Ocean Circulation

Environment and Climate Change Canada defines El Niño as a recurring climate pattern. It occurs when ocean temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific become warmer than normal. This shift affects atmospheric circulation and can influence weather and ocean conditions around the world. The phenomenon notably impacts conditions along Canada's West Coast.

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Steve Mihaly, a senior scientist with Ocean Networks Canada, explains the mechanism behind these changes. He notes that northwest winds helped drive coastal upwelling during the fall. This process typically draws colder water from deeper in the ocean toward the surface. However, the current pulse of warm water along the continental slope is consistent with a strong El Niño event.

Mihaly stated that the energy from this event propagates northward from the equatorial Pacific. It reaches the waters off British Columbia as coastal trapped waves. These waves are driving the observed temperature increases in the deep ocean layers.

Stakeholder Perspectives on Ecosystem Impact

Jordan Watson, Ocean Networks Canada's science director, highlighted the compounding nature of these environmental stressors. He pointed out that the VENUS observatory in the Salish Sea has recorded above-average temperatures throughout 2026. This prolonged warmth emerged even before the latest El Niño-related warming began to appear offshore.

Watson emphasized that the combination of these conditions is critical for the region. The area is known for migrating salmon, spawning herring populations, and iconic marine mammals. He stated it is vital to understand how these conditions may affect the ecosystems that support the region's fisheries, tourism, and overall cultural identity.

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Jay Cullen, Ocean Networks Canada's interim president and CEO, also weighed in on the significance of the data. He noted that the observations show significant warming not just at the surface, but hundreds of metres below it. Cullen stated that the observatories are showing El Niño's influence extending through a large portion of the water column off the coast of British Columbia.

Real-World Consequences for Coastal Communities

The emerging ocean conditions are accompanied by other notable developments, including higher-than-normal sea levels. Measurements from tide gauges in Bamfield and Tofino, along with underwater pressure instruments, show sea levels were approximately 25 centimetres above normal by mid-November. Researchers estimate that about 15 centimetres of that increase is associated with El Niño-related coastal waves.

This estimate accounts for local weather and atmospheric influences. The remaining rise is attributed to other factors. These changes could add to existing pressures on waters closer to shore. The compounding effects of warm water and elevated sea levels present new challenges for coastal management.

Researchers will continue monitoring the measurements as El Niño develops. They are looking for signs of how far the warming extends and whether it persists. Ocean Networks Canada is working with the Canadian Integrated Ocean Observing System Pacific Region. They are developing a new regional monitoring tool to give scientists a broader picture of changing ocean conditions across the Northeast Pacific and the Salish Sea.