OCDSB Ignored Minister Calandra's Advice on Pride Parade

Internal documents reveal the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board proceeded with non-participation despite Minister Paul Calandra urging participation in the Capital Pride parade.

Internal correspondence between the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and provincial officials confirms that the board ignored explicit encouragement from Education Minister Paul Calandra to participate in the Capital Pride parade. The documents, released under freedom of information laws, show that while the ministry was kept informed of the board's deliberations, leadership persisted with their decision not to register for the summer event.

Ministerial Pressure Ignored by Board Leadership

Minister Paul Calandra's office stated that he actively encouraged the school board to join the parade, yet the OCDSB proceeded with its original plan. Senior officials at the board, including CEO Stacey Kay, communicated frequently with the ministry throughout the spring and early summer. Despite these channels of communication, the board did not alter its stance to align with the minister's wishes.

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Timeline of Decisions and Messaging Shifts

The board's hesitation began in early May when internal coordinators raised questions about participation. By late May, leadership had decided against involvement and informed ministry officials. Initial messaging provided to the public cited that the parade fell outside the school year. This explanation was similar to what was given to teachers' unions and staff in late June.

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Stakeholder Backlash and Safety Concerns

The public and internal reaction was immediate and overwhelmingly negative. Staff and trustees expressed deep disappointment, arguing that the decision sent a painful message to 2SLGBTQ+ youth. By July 8, the board shifted its rationale, citing concerns about student safety, operational predictability, and risks associated with the event. Supervisor Bob Plamondon noted previous disruptions linked to anti-Israel positions.

Ongoing Impact on Community Trust

The controversy highlights the tension between local board autonomy and provincial oversight. The release of these emails sheds light on how the OCDSB navigated political sensitivities following past disputes. The divergence between the minister's advice and the board's actions underscores the complexity of managing inclusive policies in a polarized environment.