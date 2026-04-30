Ocasio-Cortez Suggests Trump’s Passport Complaints Stem from Mount Rushmore ‘Jealousy’

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized former President Trump’s objections to passport changes, suggesting his complaints are rooted in a desire for the same lasting recognition as presidents featured on Mount Rushmore. She also expressed a humorous aversion to having his image appear in her passport.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , a prominent Democrat from New York, delivered a scathing critique of former President Donald Trump , suggesting his recent focus on passport designs stems from a deep-seated jealousy regarding the iconic Mount Rushmore monument.

Her comments, made during a recent public appearance, were a direct response to Trump’s vocal complaints about the Biden administration’s proposed changes to US passports, specifically the inclusion of a symbol representing gender identity. Ocasio-Cortez posited that Trump’s outrage isn’t about the symbol itself, but rather about being excluded from a similar level of national recognition.

She humorously suggested he feels slighted that Mount Rushmore, featuring four former presidents, receives a dedicated page in history books while he, despite his presidency, doesn’t have a comparable permanent fixture. This perceived lack of lasting legacy, she argued, fuels his current grievances. Ocasio-Cortez went further, characterizing the situation as a display of attention-seeking behavior. She speculated that Trump is surrounded by individuals vying for his approval, creating a competitive environment where even symbolic gestures like passport inclusion become significant.

She described the entire episode as akin to a game of Monopoly, implying Trump is fixated on superficial markers of power and status. The congresswoman’s most pointed remark came when she expressed a reluctance to even possess a passport, fearing the potential embarrassment of having Trump’s image appear alongside her own during international travel. Her colorful description of Trump as an “orange turd” underscored the intensity of her disapproval and resonated with many of her supporters.

This statement, while provocative, highlights the deeply polarized political climate and the strong emotions surrounding the former president. The use of such language, while criticized by some, is characteristic of Ocasio-Cortez’s direct and often unfiltered communication style. The controversy surrounding the passport design changes initiated by the Biden administration centers on the inclusion of an ‘X’ gender marker, offering a non-binary option for US citizens.

Trump has vehemently opposed this change, framing it as a politically motivated attempt to appease a small segment of the population and undermine traditional values. He has repeatedly claimed the move is unnecessary and costly, and has suggested it will create confusion and security risks. Ocasio-Cortez’s response directly challenges Trump’s narrative, reframing his opposition as a personal insecurity rather than a principled stance.

She effectively turned the tables, suggesting his concern isn’t about the rights of transgender and non-binary individuals, but about his own ego and desire for recognition. The incident underscores the ongoing cultural and political battles surrounding gender identity and the broader debate over inclusivity and representation in American society. The exchange also serves as a reminder of the enduring power of symbolism and the ways in which seemingly minor changes can ignite passionate reactions.

The situation highlights the deep divisions within the American electorate and the challenges of finding common ground on contentious social issues. The congresswoman’s comments are likely to further fuel the debate and solidify her position as a leading voice for progressive values





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Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Donald Trump Passport Mount Rushmore Politics Gender Marker Biden Administration Criticism Jealousy Non-Binary

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