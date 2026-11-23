OC Transpo begins full-line testing of the O-Train eastern extension to Trim Station. Commuters anticipate reduced travel times and decreased congestion in Ottawa's east end.

OC Transpo officially commenced comprehensive testing of its full O-Train Line 1 route this Sunday, extending service from Tunney's Pasture station all the way to Trim station in Orléans. This operational trial marks a significant milestone for the long-anticipated eastern extension of the light rail transit network in Ottawa. The initiative allows transit authorities to evaluate train performance, schedule adherence, and staffing requirements across the newly constructed tracks before transitioning to the pre-trial running phase.

Full-Route Testing Commences This Sunday

The decision to run all twenty-three trains on the complete eastern route was driven by the need to validate system reliability under full load. OC Transpo staff are present at various stations, including Blair station, to assist passengers and answer questions regarding the extended service. This testing phase is designed to identify potential issues with infrastructure and operations before the line opens to the general public. General Manager Rick Leary has emphasized that these trials are essential for ensuring a smooth and reliable launch of the new segment.

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Commuter Impact Reduces Daily Travel Time

For residents like Sebin John, who works in the eastern suburbs, the completion of the line represents a substantial improvement in daily logistics. Currently, John must disembark at Blair station and transfer to a bus, a process that adds approximately ten minutes to his journey. He estimates that his total commute currently lasts between one hour and one and a half hours. Once the eastern extension is fully operational, John anticipates cutting roughly thirty minutes off his daily travel time. This reduction will allow him to travel directly from his home area to his workplace without the inconvenience of intermediate transfers.

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Public Reaction and Stakeholder Perspectives

Passengers such as Anne Levesque have expressed enthusiasm for the expansion, noting that destination signs clearly indicated the train's new reach. Levesque, who was visiting family in Ottawa, was delighted by the prospect of traveling further into the east end without additional transfers. She believes the extension will be a welcome change for everyday commuters who currently face challenges with connectivity. Local representatives, including Coun. Tim Tierney, have also voiced strong support for the project. Tierney, representing the Beacon-Hill Cyrville ward, highlighted that the extension includes new stations like Montréal station, which are expected to alleviate significant traffic congestion.

Addressing Past Delays and Future Timelines

Unlike the problematic launch of Line 1 in 2019, which faced severe technical issues and accusations of rushing, this extension is being managed with greater transparency. Rick Leary has been credited with keeping the public informed and following a more rigorous process. However, the testing schedule will experience a brief pause next week to accommodate necessary track infrastructure upgrades. These upgrades are intended to enhance overall system reliability and safety. Leary reported that he expects to provide an update to council in December regarding the start of pre-trial running. While a specific opening date has not been announced, authorities remain focused on ensuring the system is fully prepared for public use.