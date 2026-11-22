Stewart Rhodes, convicted Jan 6 organizer, publicly rejects Trump after receiving commutation, calling him a traitor and citing corruption.

Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right militant group the Oath Keepers, has publicly declared he is finished supporting President Donald Trump. Rhodes, who served 18 months of an 18-year sentence for conspiracy related to the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, now considers the president a traitor. He described Trump as one of the very worst figures in United States history. This sharp reversal highlights a deepening fracture within the extremist movement that once rallied behind him.

Rhodes issued his scathing critique while sitting at a gastropub in Irving, Texas. He wears an eye patch over his left socket from an old gun accident. A glacial blue iris peers out from his right eye, shaded by a black cowboy hat. He stated clearly that he is absolutely done with Trump. His former devotion to the Republican president has completely evaporated. Rhodes views Trump's actions as a betrayal of the conservative base that elevated him to power.

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Corruption and Broken Promises

The primary driver of Rhodes' disillusionment is his belief that the Trump administration violated its core campaign promises. He argued that Trump pardoned hundreds of people involved in the January 6 riots. These pardons, Rhodes claims, feel like pay-for-play arrangements rather than genuine acts of mercy. He also criticized Trump for not ending foreign conflicts as pledged. The Oath Keepers leader felt affronted when the administration dismissed calls to release files regarding the attack.

Rhodes contrasted the campaign slogan to drain the swamp with the reality of the administration's conduct. He characterized the government as one of the most corrupt in United States history. He believes the executive branch betrayed voters who elected officials to clean up Washington, D.C. The lack of transparency and the perceived corruption alienated even extreme supporters. This breach of trust is central to his current stance against the former president.

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Extremism and Ideological Shifts

Experts note that Rhodes' shift is not entirely isolated in its ideological roots. Sam Jackson, an associate professor at the University at Albany, studies anti-government extremism. He identifies a pattern where supporters move from viewing a figure as an ally to seeing them as co-opted by the conspiracy they fought. This perspective points to a deeper consistency in how adherents view the world. They believe hidden, evil actors drive political outcomes.

Rhodes founded the Oath Keepers in 2009 after graduating from Yale Law School. He previously worked for former U.S. Representative Ron Paul of Texas. The group aimed to encourage military and law enforcement members to resist unconstitutional orders. These orders included disarming citizens or carrying out warrantless searches. Rhodes later allied with Trump's political movement to support efforts to stay in power after the 2020 election.

From Prison to Political Breakdown

Rhodes was incarcerated during Trump's political comeback. He watched the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, on prison television. He saw Trump pump his fist and yell fight. Rhodes interpreted this moment as proof that God's hand was on the man. He believed the president was vindicated by the attack. However, the subsequent political actions reversed this perception entirely. The initial hope turned into profound anger and betrayal.

Prosecutors stated that group members gathered weapons and organized training before the January 6 attack. Rhodes, who did not enter the Capitol building, was convicted of crimes related to the event. He claimed to be a political prisoner facing illegality. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta called him dangerous during sentencing. Mehta noted that Rhodes would be ready to take up arms against the government upon release.

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Rebuilding and Future Threats

Rhodes received a commutation from Trump earlier this year. This decision lifted his felon status but did not wipe his record clean. He returned to his community with the goal of rebuilding the Oath Keepers. Leaked lists suggested the group had over 1,000 members at its peak. Rhodes stated his first priority was to acquire firearms. He did not register to vote in time for the recent election.

Rhodes expressed disdain for the political options available. He claimed voters had been taken for granted. He refused to choose between what he described as half a dose of poison or a full dose. Regarding his prison tattoo of Trump, Rhodes has plans to modify it. He intends to change the artwork to reflect his current view of treason. This physical alteration symbolizes the final break in his allegiance to the former president.