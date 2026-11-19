Jobs and Families Minister Patty Hajdu's department admits OAS first payment timeliness dropped to 73% due to funding shortfalls, with 28% more staff cuts planned for 2026-27.

First Old Age Security payments failed to meet federal timeliness standards for the majority of applicants during the 2025-26 fiscal year, according to new data released by the Government of Canada. Only 73 per cent of new pension payments were processed within the department's established timeframes, marking a significant shortfall in service delivery for millions of seniors across the country.

OAS Timeliness Standard Missed in 2025-26

The Department of Jobs and Families, which is responsible for administering the Old Age Security program, explicitly cited insufficient funding and a lack of operational capacity as the primary drivers behind the delays. Minister Patty Hajdu's department acknowledged that these resource constraints directly contributed to the inability to meet the target for paying new benefits on time during the 2025-26 period. The 27 per cent of payments that missed the standard represents a substantial number of seniors facing uncertainty regarding their monthly income support.

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Federal Staffing Cuts Planned for 2026-27

Despite the ongoing struggles with payment backlogs, the federal government has projected a further reduction in human resources dedicated to the Old Age Security program for the upcoming fiscal year. Officials are planning a 28-per-cent reduction in staffing levels for Old Age Security operations in 2026-27. This planned downsizing comes even as the department responsible for the program officially acknowledges that insufficient funding and capacity issues were the root causes of the delays experienced in the previous year.

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Stakeholder Views on Government Capacity

The decision to reduce staff while simultaneously managing a backlog of delayed payments has drawn attention to the operational challenges within the department. Minister Patty Hajdu's department has stated that the funding shortfalls were the main issue affecting service speed, yet the plan to cut nearly a third of the workforce suggests a shift in budgetary priorities. Political observers note that this discrepancy between the stated cause of the delays and the proposed solution raises questions about the long-term sustainability of the Old Age Security delivery model.

Impact on Seniors and Future Outlook

The immediate impact of these delays falls heavily on seniors who rely on Old Age Security as a critical component of their retirement income security. For the 27 per cent of applicants whose first payments did not meet the timeliness standard, the wait for funds can create significant financial strain and anxiety. As the government moves toward the 2026-27 fiscal period with fewer staff members, the potential for continued or worsened delays remains a concern for advocacy groups and individual recipients alike.