Analysis shows Old Age Security and CPP replacements shrink relative to wages. Future retirees face lower government income, necessitating higher personal savings to maintain pre-retirement standards of living.

Current retirees and those approaching the pension age must understand the diminishing value of the two primary government-sponsored pension programs: Old Age Security (OAS) and the Canada/ Quebec Pension Plan s (C/QPP). The combined income these programs provide has historically hovered around 40 per cent of the national average wage since the mid-1980s, a benchmark that currently stands at approximately $71,000. This specific percentage is critical for individuals earning the national average, as it dictates the precise amount of additional personal savings required to achieve a comfortable financial position in retirement.

Historical Context of Pension Replacement Rates

In the late 1970s, the replacement rate from these government sources was significantly lower, dipping as low as 32.4 per cent of the national average wage. This shortfall occurred because the C/QPP had not yet matured, and the covered earnings base was substantially below the national average wage. To address this deficiency, special increases were implemented in the maximum pensionable earnings between 1976 and 1987, eventually allowing the C/QPP to produce a maximum pension representing 25 per cent of covered earnings. At that time, Old Age Security contributed an additional 15 per cent, bringing the total closer to the desired replacement level.

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The Shrinkage of Old Age Security Value

Despite quarterly adjustments designed to keep pace with price inflation, the real-term value of OAS pensions has been shrinking in recent years. This phenomenon occurs because the national average wage rises with wage inflation, which consistently exceeds price inflation. The chief actuary for the Canada Pension Plan assumes that wage inflation will outpace price inflation by 0.8 per cent per annum for the foreseeable future. This differential explains why the OAS pension share is projected to shrink from 15 per cent in 2002 to just 10.8 per cent by 2046, a trend that has been known but rarely discussed publicly.

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CPP Expansion and Future Contributions

The decline in the relative value of Old Age Security historically justified the expansion of the C/QPP, a process that began with a contribution increase in 2019. The expansion aims to increase the maximum C/QPP pension from 25 per cent of covered earnings to 33.33 per cent by 2065, while also raising the covered earnings base by 14 per cent. Although the impact on benefits has been minimal so far, the chart data indicates the expansion will gain traction over the next 20 years, raising the combined pension from OAS and C/QPP to 43 per cent by 2046.

Implications for Retirement Savings and Wealth

Frederick Vettese, former chief actuary of Morneau Shepell and author of the PERC retirement calculator, warns that this ultimate increase in pensions is entirely the result of employees and employers paying more into the C/QPP. The pension provided for free through Old Age Security will not be worth as much to the next generation of retirees as it is to the current cohort. Consequently, future retirees will need to save significantly more, effectively counting their C/QPP contributions as part of their personal savings, than the Baby Boomers who have already reached age 65.