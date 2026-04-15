Oakville Home Near Glen Abbey Sells Swiftly Above Asking Price

A well-maintained three-bedroom home in Oakville, Ontario, located in close proximity to the prestigious Glen Abbey Golf Club, has experienced a rapid sale, demonstrating the enduring appeal of this sought-after neighbourhood. The property, priced competitively, attracted significant buyer interest, leading to multiple offers and a final sale price exceeding initial expectations.

A charming three-bedroom residence situated in the desirable neighbourhood surrounding Oakville's renowned Glen Abbey Golf Club has achieved a swift and successful sale, underscoring the continued strength of the local property market. The home, approximately 29 years old, has benefited from several key updates, including a recently installed air conditioning system and three thoughtfully remodelled bathrooms, enhancing its appeal to potential buyers. Priced strategically below the $1.

15 million mark, a figure consistent with comparable properties in this highly coveted southwestern Toronto suburb, the home's accessible pricing proved to be a powerful draw. This judicious pricing strategy resulted in an overwhelming response, with two open houses attracting a multitude of eager prospective buyers. The following week, this significant foot traffic translated into concrete action, yielding two formal purchase offers. Réjean Marchildon, the real estate agent representing the property, commented on the swiftness of the transaction, noting that well-priced homes in this particular enclave consistently experience rapid sales. He attributed this to the area's exceptional location, offering residents unparalleled proximity to the Glen Abbey Golf Club and convenient access to major highways. The convenience of having all essential amenities and services within easy reach further solidifies the neighbourhood's status as a highly sought-after area. The property itself, while aging gracefully at nearly three decades old, has been diligently maintained and upgraded. The recent installation of a new air conditioner and the refurbishment of three bathrooms demonstrate the current owners' commitment to preserving and improving the home's value. After a period of negotiation, one of the initial purchase offers was successfully elevated to $1.13 million and subsequently accepted by the sellers. Marchildon further elaborated on the investment aspect, stating that the sellers acquired the property in 2020 and realized a modest profit, a scenario he contrasted with buyers who purchased in 2022 and are currently hoping to at least break even on their investments. The interior layout of the house is designed for both comfortable living and entertaining, featuring distinct living spaces across two levels. The primary bedroom is strategically located on the uppermost floor, offering a private retreat. The main living area seamlessly integrates the kitchen and dining spaces, creating an open and inviting atmosphere. This central hub is further enhanced by the presence of a gas fireplace, adding warmth and ambiance, and direct access to a private stone patio, which overlooks a double garage. The property is situated on a corner lot, measuring 31 by 90 feet, and the garage is accessed via a laneway at the rear. Marchildon highlighted a unique architectural feature, explaining that this particular model includes a family room on the second floor, a departure from other designs that might feature an additional bedroom with an ensuite. He clarified that while the house's overall footprint wasn't larger due to its corner location, the advantage lay in an additional 10 feet of width in the backyard, a feature that proved to be a significant selling point for prospective buyers. This combination of thoughtful updates, a prime location, and a well-designed living space contributed to the property's swift and successful sale, demonstrating a strong market appetite for well-presented homes in established and convenient neighbourhoods





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