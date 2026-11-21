Legal experts criticize Alberta's new data rules as insufficient for O'Leary Digital's massive Wonder Valley project amid federal assessment requests and environmental concerns.

Legal experts in Canada are arguing that the provincial government of Alberta has not implemented sufficient regulations for data centres, particularly as the region aims to attract energy-intensive technology firms. This critique coincides with federal considerations regarding O'Leary Digital's Wonder Valley project, a massive facility located south of Grande Prairie that is seeking an environmental impact assessment from Ottawa.

Project Scale and Energy Demands Explained

The proposed Wonder Valley development represents one of the largest data centre constructions globally, with a total estimated cost of $70 billion. The facility is designed to achieve a computing capacity of up to 7.5 gigawatts within the next decade, requiring massive energy infrastructure to support its operations. Once fully operational, the data centre will consume 180 gigawatt-hours of electricity every single day.

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This daily consumption translates to an annual requirement of 65.7 terawatt-hours, a figure that rivals the total power usage of the entire province of Alberta. According to data from the Alberta Energy System Operator, the whole province consumed 90.3 terawatt-hours in 2025. The sheer volume of power needed for Wonder Valley highlights the significant strain such projects place on regional energy grids and resources.

Indigenous Consultation and Legal Challenges

The Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation has raised strong objections to the project, citing inadequate consultation processes and serious environmental risks. The First Nation has filed three judicial reviews concerning the development and has formally requested that the federal government intervene to mandate an independent environmental assessment. They argue that the provincial regulator's decision to waive such an assessment was premature and insufficient.

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Francco De Luca, the lawyer representing the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation, emphasized the immense scale of the project and its direct intrusion into treaty rights. He stated that members of the Nation exercise their rights extensively within the project boundaries and will face direct impacts from increased heat, electricity demand, noise, and water consumption from the Smoky River.

Corporate Response and Regulatory Compliance

Zach Parston, the chief operating officer of O'Leary Digital, confirmed that the company is aware of the First Nation's request for federal review. He assured that O'Leary Digital intends to cooperate fully with the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada if such a process is mandated. Parston highlighted that the company is currently navigating Alberta's regulatory framework, which includes robust environmental assessment and mitigation requirements.

Parston added that the company will meet every applicable requirement, whether provincial or federal, and will participate fully in any regulatory process decided upon by authorities. This stance reflects the company's commitment to adhering to all legal standards while proceeding with the construction of the Wonder Valley facility, which is intended to be a cornerstone of Alberta's digital infrastructure.

Provincial Policy Adjustments and Industry Critique

Alberta's government argues that new policies introduced recently will better address environmental concerns, including moving regulation of centres sized 10 megawatts and larger to the Alberta Utilities Commission. These facilities will be held to standards similar to power plants, including limits on noise and light, with new water use limitations and waste heat reclamation plans. Technology Minister Nate Glubish stated that the goal was to ensure responsible projects proceed while irresponsible ones are blocked.

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Despite these policy updates, legal experts argue the measures do not go far enough, particularly regarding air quality. Data centres like the 1-gigawatt Meta facility in Sturgeon County must connect to gas-powered energy sources. Recent research from the Harvard School of Health indicates that residents near similar U.S. facilities were exposed to high levels of fine particulate pollution, which contributes to health issues and environmental damage, suggesting Alberta's current approach may not fully protect public health.