NYTDaily: Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, Team Decision on Bruce Cassidy, Matthews' Trade and more

A detailed news article covering discussions on banning teams from talking to Bruce Cassidy, Matthews' trade, and more.

Darren Dreger , the TSN Hockey Insider, discusses the decision of Vegas Golden Knights to not allow teams to talk to former head coach Bruce Cassidy and whether they should be allowed to prevent him from getting a job.

Hayes, a well-known hockey analyst on Leafs, shares his views on how he would trade Matthews if he knows the team would be awful for 2 years. O-Dog, another hockey analyst, comments on Matthews and a key line up the Habs. Button, the NHL insider, sees a potential first overall pick in Dupont. Danault's key role in Canadiens' playoff run is praised.

Ujiri, the Raptors General Manager, shares his desire to win by returning to the NBA with the Mavs





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Hockey Habs Matthews Trade Ban Bruce Cassidy Decision Dreger O-Doge Button Ujiri Return

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