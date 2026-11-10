Biden Book Reveals Trump's 2021 Letter Wishing Him Well

Joe Biden's forthcoming book discloses a warm 2021 letter from Donald Trump, contrasting with Trump's public election denial and later criticism of Biden.

Joe Biden's forthcoming book, Promise Me, America, discloses a 2021 letter from Donald Trump that struck a warm and encouraging tone as Biden prepared to take office, according to an excerpt and a copy of the letter obtained by The New York Times.

Trump wrote the letter dated January 20, 2021, the day Biden was inaugurated, and Biden was inaugurated the same day. Trump did not attend the inauguration festivities, as is customary for most living presidents. The White House has not disputed the letter's contents. In the letter, Trump wrote that many presidents have come and gone who simply governed as Republicans or Democrats and largely did not change history, but were just swept along in its relentless tide.

Also read Joe Biden's Memoir Excerpt Criticizes Trump and Clinton's Remarks on 2026 Election

Trump's Letter Praises Biden

He told Biden this would not happen to him because he knew how much Biden loved the American people. Trump added that Biden was not only joined by the past but carried the hopes and dreams of the entire nation on his shoulders, and that the gravity of that fact never leaves a president and is the anchor that grounds every decision.

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Trump also wrote that Biden's strength and deepest reservoir of energy comes from knowing that millions upon millions of people were depending on him, and that their ambitions and aspirations were the reason he was there, with so many counting on his success. Biden writes in the book that it was as if there were two Donald Trumps, and says Trump deeply destabilized democracy.

But here he was, offering his best wishes in warm language that sounded like it was coming from an old friend, Biden writes. Biden had previously alluded to a very generous letter left by his predecessor but had declined until now to talk about its contents. The book is set to be released next Tuesday. The reported letter strikes a different tone from Trump's public statements after losing the 2020 election to Biden.

Biden's Reaction to the Letter

Trump repeatedly claimed the election was stolen and refused to conduct an orderly transfer of power, challenging results in court and pressing allies to block certification of his loss. The matter came to a head when Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, as Congress was voting on whether to certify the results.

Congress ultimately certified Biden's victory, but Trump has continued to deny the 2020 results and pardoned over 1,000 people involved in the riot when he returned to the White House last year. In a statement to the Times, White House communications director Steven Cheung said Joe Biden should have heeded the president's wise words, but instead he tried to destroy this country and weaponize the justice system against his political enemies.

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White House Response to the Book

Cheung added that Biden is a disgrace, and America is better off with him no longer as president. A photo dated January 20, 2025, shows Trump greeting Biden during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.