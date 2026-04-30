NYC Mayor Targets Billionaire Ken Griffin, Sparks Economic Concerns

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s decision to publicly criticize billionaire Ken Griffin and advocate for a pied-à-terre tax has ignited a debate about the city’s economic future, with concerns raised about potential job losses and further business departures.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has ignited a controversy by publicly targeting Ken Griffin , founder of Citadel LLC, as an example of a billionaire who should be subject to the city’s proposed pied-à-terre tax .

This tax aims to levy charges on non-primary residences valued over US$5 million. The move, consistent with Mayor Mamdani’s campaign promises to increase taxes on the wealthy, has drawn sharp criticism from Citadel, which highlighted Mr. Griffin’s significant contributions to the city’s economy and charitable organizations.

Citadel pointed to the US$6 billion Manhattan redevelopment project backed by Mr. Griffin, expected to create over 20,000 jobs, and the company’s 2,500 New York employees who have contributed US$2.3 billion in taxes over the past five years. Furthermore, Mr. Griffin’s personal charitable donations to New York City total US$650 million, supporting anti-poverty initiatives, schools, hospitals, and cultural institutions.

The dispute comes at a time when New York City is facing economic challenges, including an outflow of wealthy individuals and companies due to rising taxes and regulations. A recent report by the Partnership for New York City revealed that over 150 companies have left the city in recent years, taking with them jobs, assets, and tax revenue.

Recent examples include Charles Schwab’s relocation of its headquarters to New Jersey and concerns expressed by JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon about the city’s business climate. Mayor Mamdani acknowledged the city’s fiscal crisis, citing debt, rising expenses, and falling revenues, while simultaneously pursuing policies that critics argue exacerbate the problem. Governor Kathy Hochul’s stance on the issue has been inconsistent, initially criticizing those who moved to lower-tax states but later appealing for their return.

The situation raises concerns about the potential consequences of Mayor Mamdani’s approach. Citadel has suggested that Mr. Griffin might withdraw from the Manhattan redevelopment project if the mayor continues his attacks, jeopardizing thousands of jobs. Critics argue that the mayor’s ideological ambitions are overriding economic realities and that his actions could further accelerate the exodus of wealth and businesses from New York City.

The mayor’s recent boast about spending US$30 million in taxpayer funds on a “free” grocery store, ten times the cost of a comparable private store, has also drawn scrutiny, echoing Margaret Thatcher’s warning about the limits of socialist policies. As New York City grapples with its financial difficulties, the debate over taxation and economic policy is likely to intensify, with the future of the city’s economy hanging in the balance.

The core issue revolves around whether policies aimed at redistributing wealth will ultimately harm the city’s economic vitality or if they are a necessary step towards a more equitable society





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