NYC Man Charged in Deadly Arson Following Job Loss, Killing Four Including Toddler

A New York City man faces multiple murder charges after setting a residential building on fire in a fit of rage over losing his job, leading to the deaths of four people, including a toddler. The act of arson has shocked the community, and the suspect faces a lengthy prison sentence.

April 09, 2026 at 6:39PM EDT. The New York City skyline is seen behind a plane approaching Newark International Airport in Newark, N.J., Nov. 6, 2025. NEW YORK — A New York City man has been charged in the death of four people, including a toddler, following a devastating residential building fire last month. The blaze, fueled by a fit of rage over job loss , has led to a series of severe charges against the suspect, highlighting the severity of the crime and its impact on the community.

Prosecutors revealed that Roman Amatitla, a 38-year-old resident of Queens, intentionally set the fire at the residential building. Evidence suggests that the choice of building was random, indicating the suspect's intent was not targeted at any specific individual but rather a demonstration of his anger. The devastating fire has prompted a strong reaction from the Queens District Attorney, Melinda Katz, who described the event as “one of the greatest crimes that this borough has seen in a very long time.” This comment underscores the significance of the tragedy and the ongoing efforts to bring justice to the victims and their families. Amatitla was observed entering and leaving the building multiple times on March 16. The investigation revealed that Amatitla acquired a box of matches and stole a beer from a nearby gas station before returning to the building. He then ignited a piece of paper and placed it on a pile of garbage within the stairwell, and then he watched the flames spread while drinking his stolen beer outside the building. This deliberate act of arson directly resulted in the deaths of multiple individuals and left several others injured. The extent of the damage and the loss of life has shaken the community. His attorney did not respond to a request for comment. \The fire claimed the lives of Sihan Yang, a 3-year-old child; Chengri Cui, aged 49; Shin Chie, 61. Additionally, Hong Zhao, 64, died after jumping from a window in an attempt to escape the rapidly spreading flames. Several other occupants sustained injuries while trying to escape. Four individuals were treated for injuries, some of which were severe, after jumping from the building. Furthermore, two firefighters were also injured when a staircase collapsed during the rescue efforts, demonstrating the dangers faced by first responders. The building and its residents were victims of extreme violence. Amatitla’s actions caused not only the loss of life but also significant physical and emotional trauma among survivors and the first responders. The impact of the fire is far-reaching, with the community left to grapple with the aftermath of the tragedy. Amatitla later confessed to investigators that he knew the building was occupied and understood that people would be harmed by his actions, according to the criminal complaint. He told investigators that he needed to “get out his rage” after being fired from his job. He claimed that his job loss was unrelated to the building or any of its residents. Amatitla's motivation stemmed from an uncontrolled anger following the loss of his employment, ultimately causing the destruction of a residential building and the deaths of multiple innocent people. \Amatitla has been charged with eight counts of murder in the second degree, in addition to arson and other charges. The charges reflect the severity of his actions and the number of victims affected by the fire. He now faces a lengthy prison sentence if convicted. The prosecutors are seeking to hold Amatitla accountable for the devastating consequences of his actions. This case serves as a stark reminder of the potential ramifications of uncontrolled anger and the importance of seeking help to manage emotional distress. The legal process will now unfold, with the aim of delivering justice to the victims and their families. Amatitla faces the possibility of 25 years to life in prison if convicted on the charges. The charges demonstrate the gravity of the crime and the determination of the legal system to address the act of arson with appropriate punishments. The tragic event underscores the fragility of life and the lasting impact of criminal actions on individuals, families, and communities. The prosecution's aim is to hold Amatitla responsible for his actions, and to bring justice for the victims and their families. This case highlights the importance of addressing mental health issues and finding support systems to deal with personal challenges without resorting to violence and destruction. The city grieves the loss of the victims and supports the ongoing investigation and legal proceedings





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