NYC Antisemitic Hate Crimes Surge Under Mayor Mamdani Amid Silence Over Violent Attacks

New York City has seen a sharp increase in confirmed antisemitic hate crimes in 2026, with a 70% rise compared to last year, even as other crimes decline. Mayor Zohran Mamdani faces criticism for not condemning a recent violent subway assault on a Jewish woman, with advocates warning his silence emboldens haters.

In the first months of Mayor Zohran Mamdani 's administration, New York City has witnessed a sharp increase in antisemitic incidents, raising serious concerns among Jewish residents and community leaders.

Data from the New York Police Department shows a dramatic rise in confirmed antisemitic hate crimes, with May 2026 recording 41 incidents-a 46% jump over the prior three-month average and a 70% increase compared to the same period last year. This surge occurs even as other major crimes, including murders and shootings, have reached record lows, highlighting a disturbing trend of targeted bigotry.

The mayor, a democratic socialist, has faced intense criticism for his silence following a violent subway assault on a 23-year-old Jewish woman, where the attacker shouted medieval blood libels and ripped out her hair. Critics argue that his failure to publicly condemn such violence signals tolerance for hatred and removes a crucial social deterrent.

The NYPD has also revised its hate crime reporting methodology, now only counting crimes that have been officially confirmed by the Hate Crimes Task Force, which provides a more accurate picture but also underscores the severity of the problem. Community advocates, including Moshe Spern of United Jewish Teachers, have condemned the mayor's inaction, stating that his silence "signals to every hater that such cruelty is tolerable in New York.

" The advocacy group notes that public condemnation helps establish social consequences, while silence normalizes hatred. This year alone, there have already been 152 hate crimes against Jewish New Yorkers, a figure that dwarfs incidents against any other specific group, including Muslims. The pattern of emboldened antisemitic thugs, who reportedly feel their mayor is "one of them," has created an atmosphere of fear.

Despite the mayor's attempts to paint a positive picture of the city, many residents feel more unsafe than ever, and experts warn the problem will worsen without a strong, unequivocal response from city leadership. The political fallout has been significant, with religious leaders and local politicians across the spectrum ripping the mayor for his failure to address the crisis.

The timing is especially damning given the recent policy change by the NYPD to report only confirmed hate crimes, which already shows a steep upward trajectory. Some observers have also questioned the mayor's broader motivations, citing his past associations and appointments as evidence of bigoted sentiments. The episode serves as a stark lesson on the consequences of electing officials perceived as sympathetic to extremist elements.

With the city's Jewish community under siege and trust in leadership eroding, the pressure mounts on Mayor Mamdani to break his silence and take decisive action before the violence spirals further out of control





LegInsurrection / 🏆 3. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Crime Religion Antisemitism Hate Crimes NYPD Zohran Mamdani Jewish Community Subway Attack New York City Violence

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Surrey Mayor Denies Role in Police Chief Ouster as Political Conflict IntensifiesSurrey Mayor Brenda Locke faces accusations from political rivals of orchestrating the ouster of police chief Norm Lipinski, which she denies, stating the police board operates independently and its decisions are not influenced by city hall. The controversy coincides with a reward fund announced to address extortions targeting South Asian businesses.

Read more »

World Cup: New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani wants answers from FIFA after 'concerning' water-bottle policy changeFIFA said the change was made for 'safety and security' reasons.

Read more »

‘I made a mistake:’ Cambridge mayor breaks silence on Pride event controversyCambridge Mayor Jan Liggett has broken her silence following backlash over her decision to interrupt a 17-year-old non-binary youth speaking at a Pride event earlier this week.

Read more »

Vote Counting Trends Favor Democrats in California Governor and Los Angeles Mayor RacesThe article discusses claims about post-election day vote tabulation favoring Democratic candidates in California's gubernatorial and Los Angeles mayoral races. It notes Democrat Xavier Becerra's advancement to the general election for governor and the tightening contest between Spencer Pratt and Nithya Raman for second place in the mayoral race, with incumbent Karen Bass leading.

Read more »