Nvidia shares fall 7% as CEO Jensen Huang faces affair scandal and potential ouster

Nvidia stock dropped 7% to $161.37 amid reports of CEO Jensen Huang's affairs, including with a suspected Chinese spy.

Nvidia shares tumbled early Thursday, falling seven per cent to US$161.37 before the opening bell. This is 34 per cent below the company's all-time high reached just over a month ago.

The drop follows revelations about CEO Jensen Huang's affairs that threaten his tenure. The New York Times reported Wednesday that Huang had a second affair with an Nvidia executive who reports to him. This comes after earlier reports of an affair with a woman suspected to be a Chinese spy. Analysts say the board may now be forced to oust him.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Faces Ouster Rumors Amid Market Volatility

Investors Price Out Huang Leadership

Dan Ives, partner and senior managing director at Yorkville Ives & Co., wrote in a note: What seemed impossible a week ago is now a reality as we cannot see Jensen running Nvidia as CEO at this point and the stock/company should be valued without him as CEO. His comments reflect growing investor concern. Nvidia is valued at more than $4 trillion and has been a major driver of the technology sector.

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The company's stock has been under pressure for weeks due to the affair reporting and broader questions about a potential bubble in the AI sector. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index has slumped seven per cent in the past month, partly due to Nvidia's decline. As the crisis unfolds, shares of rivals like AMD and Broadcom have moved sharply higher.

However, CoreWeave slid nearly nine per cent. Nvidia owns a stake of approximately 13 per cent in that data centre and cloud company. The divergence shows investors reallocating within the chip sector. Separately, the scandal has drawn attention to the future of AI chip sales to China.

Board Faces Scrutiny Amid Controversy

Sean King, senior vice president at Park Strategies, discussed this topic on BNN Bloomberg. His comments came amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Huang and Nvidia. The board of Nvidia is now under intense scrutiny. Analysts speculate that without Huang, the company's valuation could be significantly affected.

The affair with an executive reporting to him raises governance concerns that could accelerate leadership changes. Investors are also weighing the impact on Nvidia's competitive position. Rivals AMD and Broadcom have gained as Nvidia faces uncertainty. CoreWeave's decline reflects its close ties to Nvidia, in which Nvidia holds a 13 per cent stake.

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The market reaction underscores the interconnectedness of the AI chip ecosystem. The broader market has been volatile, with the Nasdaq Composite down seven per cent in the past month. Nvidia's troubles have contributed to this decline, given its massive market value and influence. The company's shares remain far below their recent peak.

No Public Comment From Huang Yet

Huang has not publicly commented on the reports. The Nvidia board has not issued a statement regarding his future. The situation remains fluid, with analysts suggesting that his departure could come sooner than expected. The stock's premarket decline indicates investor anxiety.

As the day progresses, all eyes are on Nvidia's next moves. The company's leadership crisis could reshape the AI chip industry. Competitors are poised to benefit if Nvidia's troubles deepen. The coming days will be critical for the chipmaker.