Nvidia shares climb as CEO Jensen Huang returns. We analyze Raymond James bank picks, gold's dollar-linked slump, and emerging market opportunities.

Nvidia Corp. concluded a volatile week as one of the top-performing stocks on the S&P 500. The semiconductor giant rallied after Jensen Huang returned to his role as chief executive. Investors had sold off the stock after reports emerged of an affair involving Huang and a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

Nvidia Leadership Stabilizes Investor Sentiment

Huang has resumed his duties at the company, reversing the uncertainty that plagued the stock. The return was viewed positively by the market, allowing the shares to recover a portion of their losses. The stock closed on Friday at US$150.49 after a significant jump on Monday.

Also read Trump Attends TSMC Arizona Expansion Event as Nvidia CEO Huang Prepares for Senate Testimony

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets quickly reinforced their bullish stance on the stock. Harsh V. Kumar, an analyst at the firm, maintained a twelve-month price target of US$240 for the shares. This target was previously reduced from US$340 following the initial scandal news. Kumar stated that the leadership return represents the best possible outcome for the business.

Kumar highlighted Huang's deep political connections and extensive relationships within the semiconductor supply chain. He described these assets as critical for the company's long-term success. The analyst noted that the earlier scandal had acted as an overhang on the stock price.

Aggregated analyst data from Bloomberg shows a consensus price target of US$243.75 based on sixty-four different analysts. The market reaction suggests that investors are prioritizing technical leadership over recent personal controversies. The stock has shown resilience in the face of negative headlines.

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Gold Prices Slide Amid Strong Dollar Pressure

Gold investors are facing headwinds due to a strengthening United States dollar. The precious metal has dropped below the US$4,000 support threshold. This decline is attributed to broader macroeconomic factors and central bank activities. Samuel Shiffman, a macro strategist at Rosenberg Research, explained the mechanics behind the drop.

Shiffman noted that the United States dollar index is up eight percent this year. The index hit its lowest point in March and has since recovered strongly. The rise in the dollar makes gold more expensive for foreign buyers. This reduced demand contributes directly to the price pullback.

Expectations for additional Federal Reserve interest rate hikes support the stronger dollar. A robust United States economy also plays a significant role in capital flows. Shiffman believes the dollar has further room to rise before stabilizing.

Despite the short-term pain, Rosenberg Research maintains a positive long-term view on gold. The firm argues that much of the late-cycle damage may already be priced in. Central banks around the world continue to purchase bullion. This persistent demand provides a floor for future prices.

Raymond James Forecasts Bank Earnings Trends

Raymond James analyst Stephen Boland is looking beyond the immediate earnings season. He is focusing on guidance for the new year and capital market trends. The analysis covers Canada's major financial institutions as they prepare to report results. Earnings season officially begins on December 2.

Boland anticipates that capital markets earnings will act as a drag on performance. However, he expects commercial lending to provide some stability to the results. A meaningful contribution from this sector is unlikely before the second half of 2027. This timeline shifts the focus to other revenue drivers.

BMO Financial Group is his top pick among the major banks. He cites wider exposure to commercial lending as a key advantage. The firm also benefits from expected acceleration in United States loan growth. Boland maintains a strong buy rating with a price target of $263.50.

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He also expressed positive sentiment towards Toronto-Dominion Bank. TD offers improving United States banking metrics and significant excess cash. The bank has limited exposure to volatile capital markets activities. Boland set a price target of $182 for TD shares. Scotiabank was rated attractive due to improving operating momentum. The price target for Scotiabank is $142.50.

Emerging Sectors Show Diverse Investment Opportunities

ATB Cormark Capital Markets identified four top sectors for investment. The list includes remote work accommodation and home care services. A wave of demand for remote worksite housing is currently underway. This demand could trigger a shortage and lead to bed rental inflation.

Dexterra Group is a key player in the remote accommodation space. The stock has experienced significant volatility this year. It rose 73 percent in 2026 to reach a five-year high of $20.14. The shares have since retreated and closed Friday at $18.50. ATB analysts maintain a price target of $25 for the stock.

The home care sector presents a different opportunity. Shares in a major home care company fell due to noise around recent earnings. Concerns about home care margins caused the sell-off. ATB analysts argue that the valuation is now enticing for long-term investors.

Analysts set a price target of $43 for the home care stock. The current price stands at $28.90 as of Friday. This gap suggests potential upside as the market corrects its overreaction. The sector remains critical for an aging population.

Other analysts are also adjusting their targets for specific firms. Stifel Canada analyst Suthan Sukumar maintained a target of $51.40 for Docebo Inc. The company recently won a United States federal contract. The contract could be worth up to US$30 million. Docebo shares closed at $46.70 on Friday.

Another firm saw its target raised to $129 on expectations of earnings growth. The company plans to use excess cash for share repurchases. Its shares closed at $118.07 on Friday. Margin improvement is another factor driving analyst optimism. One firm raised its target to $54 for a different company. That stock closed at $43.35 on Friday. These diverse moves highlight the complexity of current market conditions.