Nvidia board meets on Jensen Huang future as stock drops 8.6%

Nvidia's board is meeting to discuss CEO Jensen Huang's future amid a widening scandal over extramarital relationships and a possible foreign intelligence probe. The stock fell sharply in after-hours trading.

Nvidia's board met Wednesday evening to discuss the future of CEO Jensen Huang, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN. The meeting followed a New York Times report that Huang, already under scrutiny for a relationship with a woman believed to be a Chinese spy, had an additional extramarital relationship with a company executive.

There was some expectation among Trump administration insiders that the meeting would result in Huang being ousted after 33 years leading the company, the sources said. The Wall Street Journal first reported the meeting. Nvidia shares fell 8.6 per cent in after-hours trading as of 8 p.m. ET as investors digested the developments. Nvidia did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the meeting or the Times report.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Faces Ouster Rumors Amid Market Volatility

Nvidia Market Value Wipes Out Billions

The scandal has wiped about $330 billion from Nvidia's market value, according to a breakdown by Amanda Lang. Nvidia shares dropped 9.5 per cent across Monday and Tuesday after Huang's weekend admission of an extramarital affair and news of the board's investigation. Shares rebounded Wednesday during regular trading, rising 2.9 per cent, before tumbling after hours and erasing those gains.

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Nvidia shares were down 27 per cent from a peak in early October as of the market close on Wednesday, before the sharp after-hours decline. On Sunday, Nvidia's board said it would investigate whether Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort amid reports that he had a relationship with a woman U.S. officials believe to be a Chinese spy. Huang apologized for an extramarital affair the same day, although he did not name the other party.

Nvidia Succession Crisis Looms Without Huang

Huang is without a clear No. 2 if the board decides to remove him. The founder has previously said he does not believe in succession planning. Our company was built so that I know how to run it, he told Bloomberg in 2023. So for as long as I am running it, that is all that matters.

Investors are weighing the outlook for the chipmaker that has been at the center of the AI boom if Huang is ousted from his role. The CEO has been one of AI's most steadfast cheerleaders and funders, and investors have flocked to Nvidia shares because of his vision for the tech boom. The drop in Nvidia shares weighed on the broader market.

Semiconductor Rivals Benefit As Nvidia Slumps

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.9 per cent and S&P 500 futures fell 0.5 per cent as of 7 p.m. ET. While Nvidia shares tumbled, shares of other major semiconductor chipmakers moved higher. Advanced Micro Devices shares rose 4.5 per cent as of 7 p.m. ET, while Broadcom shares rose 2.9 per cent. Nvidia pioneered graphics processing units, which are semiconductor chips critical for AI.

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The company's chips are used to power AI models, from OpenAI's ChatGPT to Anthropic's Claude. Nvidia is also a major player in backing massive infrastructure deals for the AI buildout.