Nvidia stock dropped in premarket trading after a massive rally, as investors focused on political and governance risks surrounding Jensen Huang's return as CEO 11 days after resigning.

Nvidia shares fell in premarket trading on Tuesday as the historic rally sparked by Jensen Huang's return as CEO quickly lost steam, with investors refocusing on the political and governance risks surrounding his reinstatement.

Shares of the AI chipmaker were last down 5.2 per cent at $156.40, pulling AI stocks lower across the board, after surging 31.5 per cent on Monday and adding more than $952 billion in market value. The surge propelled Nvidia back into second place among the world's most valuable companies, behind Apple AAPL. O, though the stock remains almost 31 per cent below its October 6 record high.

Also read Jensen Huang Reinstated as Nvidia CEO Amid Global Speculation

Huang returned as CEO just 11 days after stepping down, a move that sparked a stunning stock market surge. Under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, Nvidia brought back Huang after his resignation over revelations of extramarital affairs, capping a whirlwind period that roiled markets and unsettled the AI ecosystem reliant on the chipmaker's technology and funding.

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Political Risks Shadow Nvidia Governance

The immediate business risks for Nvidia may have diminished, but the political and legal risks could prove more enduring, said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo. The circumstances surrounding Jensen's reinstatement raise uncomfortable questions about board independence, political interference in corporate governance and the rule of law.

Huang's return comes as Nvidia faces heightened scrutiny in Washington over its AI chip sales to China, with US authorities tightening licensing rules for some shipments and overseas data centers serving Chinese companies, while lawmakers prepare to question Huang, who has advocated greater access to the Chinese market. The board has formed a committee to investigate whether foreign intelligence efforts targeted Huang, and another committee focused on national security and export controls.

Board Independence Questions Arise

However, the reversal has raised questions about the independence of Nvidia's board and the role of the White House in corporate governance. Though Trump has publicly supported Huang's return, Nvidia and its board have not disclosed details of any discussions with the president.

Lawmakers from both parties strongly objected to Huang's reinstatement and called on Congress to pass the Chip Security Act, a bill that seeks to stop legally exported advanced chips from being diverted to China, where their sales are restricted. Wall Street, however, had cheered Huang's return on Monday, with AI-related companies, including chipmakers and data-center stocks, posting sharp gains and the benchmark S&P 500 . SPX adding more than $2.8 trillion in market value.