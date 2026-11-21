Nvidia fell to fourth place among the world's most valuable companies after a 23% five-day drop, even as the Anthropic IPO drew strong investor demand.

Investors piled into the Anthropic IPO on Nasdaq, where interested onlookers studied smiling photos of the brother-sister leadership duo, Dario Amodei and Daniela Amodei. The excitement around the listing contrasted sharply with the mood across the broader AI trade. Selling pressure on Nvidia extended into Friday, leaving the chipmaker in fourth place on the list of the world's most valuable companies.

Nvidia's stock was down 23% over five days, its worst week since October 2008. The slide reflected growing doubts among investors about how far the AI boom can carry technology valuations from here. The drop came even as Anthropic was valued at nearly $2 trillion in its debut.

Also read Wall Street Mixed as Investors Weigh Anthropic's Record $81 Billion AI IPO

Nvidia Faces Leadership and Policy Pressures

Nvidia has lost founder Jensen Huang, widely described as the face of the AI revolution, and the leadership fallout is shaking investor confidence. The company has not given any timeline for naming a permanent chief executive. In the meantime, Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO.

Political developments also added to the pressure. The Democratic blue wave has led Wall Street to question whether Washington is about to put the brakes on AI and data center construction. Investors are weighing how new rules could affect the companies building that infrastructure.

Advertisement

Macroeconomic conditions compounded the pressure on Nvidia and other high-valuation technology shares. Sticky inflation, hawkish Federal Reserve rhetoric, and the prospect of tighter financial conditions left investors more cautious about paying premium prices for growth stocks.

Analysts Explain the Repricing of AI Stocks

Former Bridgewater Associates chief investment strategist Rebecca Patterson described the tech sell-off as an absolutely rational repricing, arguing that investors now have new facts to weigh. She pointed to export controls and an incoming Democrat Congress that is probably going to take a harder look at data center construction.

Patterson also cited recent outages and technical disruptions. She said that as AI pushes companies to patch systems and find vulnerabilities, more breakdowns are likely, and that several catalysts together justify the lower valuations.

Patterson framed the market as a disconnect. Anthropic can become a nearly $2 trillion AI sensation while the rest of the AI trade is being repriced in real time. She said the IPO suggests investors still want the AI future, while the sell-off shows they are far less willing to pay any price to get there.

Advertisement

What Investors Should Do Next With AI Exposure

Patterson said she would not buy the dip today because she already has substantial AI exposure by owning the index. Her view is that investors seeking outsized AI exposure may soon reach price levels where averaging in starts to make sense.

Patterson said she currently prefers infrastructure and sectors where she expects inflation protection. She pointed to government spending on resiliency, energy, and national security as a source of protection and diversification within a portfolio.